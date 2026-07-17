House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Unveils Vybe, A Contemporary Fine Jewellery Brand for Everyday Luxury

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: The House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, one of India’s oldest and most trusted jewellery houses with a legacy dating back to 1827, has announced the launch of Vybe by CS Jewels, a contemporary fine jewellery brand designed for women who embrace jewellery as an extension of their everyday style.

Created for a new generation of consumers who value individuality, self-expression and effortless elegance, Vybe reimagines fine jewellery as an integral part of daily life rather than something reserved for special occasions. The brand introduces thoughtfully designed collections that combine lightweight comfort, timeless aesthetics and versatile styling, enabling women to build a personal jewellery wardrobe that evolves with them.

As consumer preferences continue to shift towards self-purchase and everyday luxury, Vybe reflects this changing mindset through jewellery that transitions seamlessly across work, travel, celebrations and everyday moments. The brand complements the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels’ heritage while responding to the expectations of today’s modern customer.

Built around the philosophy, “Fine jewellery designed for effortless everyday wear,” every aspect of Vybe, from product design and customer experience to storytelling and communication, has been developed to make fine jewellery more wearable, versatile and relevant for contemporary lifestyles.

Every collection begins with a design-first approach. Thoughtful proportions, lightweight construction and refined detailing ensure comfort without compromising on craftsmanship or elegance. Rather than following short-lived fashion trends, the brand focuses on creating enduring designs that become lasting expressions of personal style.

Vybe’s current product portfolio includes studs, hanging earrings, zumkas, hoops, rings, chains, chain pendants, string bracelets and kadas. Each collection is designed to be worn individually or layered together, allowing customers to create distinctive combinations that reflect their personality.

Beyond its product offerings, Vybe introduces an evolving creative universe that strengthens emotional connections with consumers. The brand’s inaugural campaign, “Afterglow,” draws inspiration from the quiet beauty that follows the rain, using mood, light and movement to celebrate jewellery as part of everyday experiences. Future storytelling platforms will continue to expand this creative vision.

Vybe is currently available across Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores, offering customers the confidence of purchasing from a heritage jewellery house known for nearly two centuries of craftsmanship, trust and quality. The brand plans to further strengthen its retail and digital presence while continuing to deliver a contemporary fine jewellery experience rooted in the values of the House.

Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson for Vybe by CS Jewels said, “Today’s women are redefining how they buy and wear jewellery. They are building collections that reflect who they are, rather than waiting for milestones or occasions. Vybe has been created to celebrate this shift by offering fine jewellery that feels effortless, versatile and deeply personal while carrying forward the craftsmanship and trust of the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels.”

Established in 1827, the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has built a legacy founded on exceptional craftsmanship, integrity and enduring customer relationships. Alongside its celebrated fine jewellery heritage, the House continues to expand its portfolio with contemporary brands such as Vybe and AG+, addressing evolving consumer lifestyles while remaining rooted in nearly 200 years of excellence.

About Vybe by CS Jewels

Vybe by CS Jewels is the contemporary fine jewellery brand from the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, established in 1827. Guided by the philosophy of fine jewellery designed for effortless everyday wear, the brand offers thoughtfully crafted collections including rings, earrings, bracelets, chains and pendants that combine lightweight comfort with timeless design. Through its evolving storytelling universe, beginning with “Afterglow,” Vybe celebrates individuality, confidence and modern living while bringing contemporary fine jewellery into everyday life.

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