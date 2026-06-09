COMPUTEX 2026 Concludes Successfully as Global Innovation Shapes a New AI Ecosystem

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 8: COMPUTEX 2026, one of the world’s leading exhibitions for AIoT and startup innovation, concluded successfully today. Under the theme “AI Together,” this year’s event focused on AI Computing, Robotics & Intelligent Mobility, and Next-Generation Technology, bringing together global technology leaders, startups, and industry experts to showcase AI-driven innovation and future trends.

The exhibition attracted a total of 111,312 buyers and visitors from 152 countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, highlighting COMPUTEX’s role as a key global platform for AI industry collaboration, technology showcases, and business matchmaking.

Physical AI Emerges as the Next Frontier of Industrial Innovation

As AI rapidly evolves beyond digital environments into real-world deployment, industries are accelerating investments in physical AI applications. According to a report by Strategy&, part of PwC, Physical AI is expected to generate approximately EUR430 billion in global market value by 2030 and reach large-scale commercial adoption within the next three to five years across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and aerospace.

Reflecting this trend, COMPUTEX 2026 returned to TWTC Hall 1 and introduced the inaugural AI Robotics Zone, bringing together ecosystem partners across the supply chain to showcase robotics, Embodied AI technologies, and integrated solutions. The exhibition highlighted the critical technologies enabling the transition from research and development to real-world deployment.

To further expand the exhibition’s technology landscape, COMPUTEX also launched the E-paper Pavilion and the TechXperience, featuring more than 180 exhibitors and adding new dimensions to this year’s showcase.

Global Technology Leaders Outline the Future of AI

COMPUTEX Keynotes once again gathered influential leaders from across the global technology industry to discuss the future of AI computing, edge computing, next-generation platforms, and intelligent mobility.

The keynote series opened with Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, followed by Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell, Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, and Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO of NXP. The keynote sessions attracted 6,000 attendees, reflecting the industry’s strong interest in the future of AI innovation.

The COMPUTEX Forum brought together 28 industry leaders and technology experts from leading global enterprises to discuss six major themes, including AI computing, robotics, and data governance. The forum drew over 13,200visits, reflecting the rising industry focus on AI and its growing impact across sectors. Discussions covered topics ranging from infrastructure and computing platforms to enterprise adoption and governance strategies, helping businesses navigate opportunities for scaling AI deployment and accelerating commercialization.

InnoVEX Reaches a New Milestone with Global Startup Participation

As one of Asia’s leading startup platforms, InnoVEX 2026 reached a new milestone, featuring more than 500 startups–an increase of over 11% from last year. Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea ranked as the top three participating countries and regions, while startups from 23 countries took part in this year’s exhibition.

For the first time, InnoVEX partnered with Plug and Play Taiwan, one of the world’s largest open innovation platforms and accelerators, and Japanese startup exhibition organizer Everidge, further strengthening international innovation networks and market expansion opportunities.

In addition, nine national pavilions–including France, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Israel, Canada, Italy, and the Czech Republic–showcased cutting-edge innovations in AI, robotics, and intelligent mobility, creating a truly global platform for technology exchange.

The InnoVEX Forum featured speakers from France, Japan, the United States, and other countries under the theme “AI in Action,” exploring topics such as AI infrastructure roadmaps, industrial implementation strategies, open-source business models, and AI-driven workflow and data transformation.

Meanwhile, the InnoVEX Pitch Contest continued to integrate three critical resources–capital, computing power, and industry validation–into a comprehensive innovation support platform that connects startups with global investors and industry partners. The competition’s grand prize was awarded to RLWRLD.

Sustainability and Lifestyle Experiences Redefine the Exhibition Journey

COMPUTEX 2026 continued to strengthen its commitment to sustainability by embracing the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) and collaborating with exhibitors to create a lower-carbon, lower-pollution, and more energy-efficient exhibition environment.

This year’s Sustainable Design Award introduced two new categories–Flagship Scale and Rising Innovator–to encourage broader participation in sustainable exhibition practices. The awards were presented to ASUS and Transcend Information, respectively.

Beyond technology, COMPUTEX continued to bridge innovation with lifestyle experiences. In partnership with China Airlines and GQ, the exhibition launched the COMPUTEX Service Lounge, blending business hospitality, lifestyle experiences, and Taiwanese cultural elements. Interactive relaxation spaces created by Red Bull and Sleepy Tofu further enhanced the visitor experience.

In addition, COMPUTEX collaborated with renowned generative artist Aluan Wang to create a large-scale interactive art installation at the entrance of Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. Visitors were invited to generate unique visual patterns displayed on six-meter-high LED columns, creating an immersive fusion of technology, creativity, and public participation.

COMPUTEX will take place from June 1-4, 2027, across Nangang Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 and TWTC Hall 1. Continuing the spirit of “AI Together,” the exhibition will further connect global partners to drive AI innovation and industrial advancement toward a smarter future. For more information, please visit: www.computextaipei.com.tw

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA’s five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows, coordinating between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and inviting buyers to visit local industries.

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