Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Written By:
Last updated: July 18, 2026 16:18:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Tarunjyoti Tewari (MLA) and Sayantan Basu with Anup Das, Subho Samanta, and other Exavalu officials at the inauguration of the company’s new IT centre in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17: Exavalu, a US-headquartered global engineering and technology consulting firm serving insurance and other regulated industries, today announced the launch of its new facility in Kolkata, as part of its growing presence in India.

You Might Be Interested In

The new Kolkata center significantly strengthens Exavalu’s global delivery capability for clients across North America and other international markets, with a growing talent base in India working out of offices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and a large remote workforce across the country. As part of its continued investment in India, Exavalu plans to expand into additional locations while further scaling its existing operations in Chennai to support its long-term growth and global delivery strategy.

The new Kolkata center significantly strengthens Exavalu’s global delivery capability for clients across North America and other international markets, with a growing talent base in India working out of offices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and a large remote workforce across the country. As part of its continued investment in India, Exavalu plans to expand into additional locations while further scaling its existing operations in Chennai to support its long-term growth and global delivery strategy.

Mr Saurav Basu, President and CEO of Exavalu, said, “This new facility reflects our belief in the region’s thriving technology ecosystem and our continued investment in people, innovation, and long-term growth. As organizations accelerate AI-driven business transformation, we are creating an environment where talented professionals can innovate, collaborate, and build rewarding careers while delivering measurable business outcomes for our clients worldwide.”

“The new, expanded facility marks a significant milestone in Exavalu’s continued growth in India. We have plans to double our workforce across India over the next year, which will strengthen our ability to deliver digital transformation solutions to clients across the United States, Canada, and other global markets spanning Insurance, Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Non-profit organizations,” said Mr. Anup Das, Chief of Strategy, Global Delivery & Operations, Exavalu India.

The Kolkata center will further expand the company’s global delivery strength by nurturing talent in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data & Analytics, Enterprise Integration, Quality Engineering, Consulting, and Insurance Technologies – capabilities that remain central to Exavalu’s work for insurers and other regulated enterprises worldwide.

About EXAVALU

Exavalu is a global consulting and engineering firm that combines deep industry expertise with modern engineering, AI, data, cloud, and digital technologies to help organizations accelerate innovation, modernize business-critical systems, and drive sustainable growth. Through its suite of products, platforms, and accelerators, Exavalu enables enterprises to simplify complex operations and deliver exceptional business outcomes. With presence across the USA, Canada, and India, Exavalu delivers resilient, production-grade solutions through architecture advisory, full-stack engineering, and its proprietary ExasureExavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility platform. Founded by industry veterans, Exavalu helps insurers move from strategy to execution with speed, precision, and scale. Exavalu was recognized as the #1 Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in 2025 by Consulting Magazine.

For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 4:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

A Grand New Beginning: Rahil Azam's Shiddat Unveiled by Rajan Shahi and Rupali Ganguly

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Inaugurates Indoor Sports Complex in Tiruchuli

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu inaugurates Vijayawada airport terminal building, says second terminal project to be completed in three months

LATEST NEWS

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu to lead India as flag bearer, Lovlina Borgohain named baton bearer

Messi responds to iconic photo with baby Lamine

WRAPUP 7-US says military personnel killed in Jordan as Iran's leader issues warning

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final WC training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

Pogacar rides to solo win on Tour de France stage 14 to increase overall lead

UPDATE 1-Golf-DeChambeau penalty 'clear cut' says R&A chief, no sympathy from McIlroy

France blocks access to Polymarket website

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu inaugurates Vijayawada airport terminal building, says second terminal project to be completed in three months

"A proud moment for Indian sports": Trupti Murgunde welcomes BWF World Championships' return to India after 17 years

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility
Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility
Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility
Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

QUICK LINKS