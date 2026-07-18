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Home > Sports > "A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 18:21:13 IST

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"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former India cricketer and part of India’s 1983 World Cup team Madan Lal on Saturday mourned the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, describing him as a cricketing legend whose immense contribution helped shape West Indies cricket, while also remembering him as a warm and humble person.

Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and arguably the finest all-rounder the game has ever produced, passed away at his Barbados home on Friday at the age of 89.

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“It’s a very sad day for cricket. Such a great player is no longer among us today. West Indies cricket really took off during his era. He played a pivotal role in the team’s formation and made a massive contribution to West Indies cricket. He was also a wonderful human being… We used to meet whenever we toured the West Indies,” Madan Lal told ANI.

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, amassing 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, including 26 centuries.

With the ball, the left-arm all-rounder claimed 235 Test wickets at an average of 34.03, showcasing his rare ability to bowl left-arm fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin with equal effectiveness.

His brilliance extended beyond batting and bowling, with Sobers also earning a reputation as one of cricket’s finest fielders and close-in catchers.

One of the defining moments of his illustrious career came in 1958 when he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, then the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Sobers also etched his name into cricket history in 1968 while representing Nottinghamshire, becoming the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Glamorgan spinner Malcolm Nash. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 6:21 PM IST
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Tags: Madan Lalsir-garfield-soberssobersWest Indies Cricketwest-indies-legend

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"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"A great player and wonderful human being": Madan Lal pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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