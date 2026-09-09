Cordelia Sky Brings More Ways To Holiday At Sea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Imagine starting your morning with an ocean-view workout, pickleball at sea, moving between pools and open decks. Dinner that could mean Indian regional flavours, sushi, Italian favourites, or a relaxed meal overlooking the sea. Then a show, drinks, music, gaming, or simply another hour under the stars, all before waking up the next morning to an entirely new view. This is what a holiday onboard Cordelia Sky could look like when the ship begins sailing from Mumbai this October.

As the newest addition to the Cordelia Cruises fleet, Sky brings together sport, wellness, dining, entertainment, social spaces, and open-air experiences, giving travellers the freedom to shape their time at sea around how they want to holiday.

At 258 metres long and 77,104 gross tonnes, Sky can accommodate 2,004 guests at double occupancy across 1,002 staterooms. The ship features 10 dining venues, a 930-seat Marquee Theatre, two pools, five hot tubs, and more than 30,000 sq. ft. of open deck space, alongside 11 bars and lounges, a fitness centre, spa, and dedicated spaces for children and teenagers.

A Holiday That Changes with the Day

There is no single way to experience a holiday onboard Cordelia Sky. Guests looking for activity can head outdoors for pickleball and cricket at sea, work out with ocean views at the fitness centre, or spend time in the gaming and activity spaces onboard. For slower days, there are swimming pools, hot tubs, and expansive open decks for spending time outdoors. The spa adds treatments, steam, sauna, and salon services for guests who would rather switch off completely. Families will have their own ways to experience the ship too, with supervised activities for younger guests and a dedicated social space for teenagers. The result is a holiday where different generations and different kinds of travellers can spend the day differently and still experience it together.

Dining and entertainment will be a significant part of the Cordelia Sky experience. Across its dining venues, guests will have a wide choice spanning regional Indian flavours, international favourites, buffet dining, and poolside options, with pure vegetarian and Jain meals available across venues. Bars and lounges will range from relaxed spaces for cocktails and conversation to venues built around music, panoramic views, and late-night energy. Entertainment will unfold across the ship through live music, activities, games, and performances, while the 930-seat Marquee Theatre will host a flagship production show along with a lineup of additional large-scale productions and variety acts.

Stay Your Way

Cordelia Sky offers 1,002 staterooms with a strong premium accommodation mix that includes 245 Mini Suites. Alongside 429 Interior and 313 Ocean View staterooms, the ship also features 11 Penthouse Suites and 4 Chairman’s Suites. The Mini Suites add more space and private balconies, while the top-tier suites offer larger layouts and enhanced services, with Chairman’s Suites featuring separate living, dining, and bedroom areas, private balconies with hot tubs, and dedicated butler and concierge services.

From a Weekend at Sea to Lakshadweep and Southeast Asia

From Mumbai, guests will be able to choose from short breaks and longer sailings including:

2-night weekend cruises from Mumbai

3-night Goa weekend cruises

4-night Lakshadweep cruises

5-night Goa and Lakshadweep cruises

The ship will also sail 7-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Chennai, connecting India with destinations including Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, with a corresponding Singapore to Chennai itinerary.

Cordelia Sky will begin sailing from Mumbai on 23rd October 2026, marking the start of its inaugural season in India and the next chapter in Cordelia Cruises’ fleet expansion. With itineraries ranging from quick weekend breaks and Lakshadweep sailings to longer journeys across India and Southeast Asia, the newest addition to the fleet will give Indian travellers more choice in how, where, and for how long they holiday at sea.

As Cordelia continues to expand its fleet and destination network, Cordelia Sky will broaden the possibilities of cruising from India across weekends, family holidays, celebrations, and international journeys. Its inaugural sailing this October marks another step in Cordelia Cruises’ ambition to make cruising a more familiar and preferred holiday choice for Indian travellers.

About Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises is India’s premium cruise line, designed for the way Indians love to travel, celebrate, and explore. With a vision to make cruising a preferred holiday choice in India, Cordelia Cruises offers journeys across domestic and international destinations, combining Indian hospitality with world-class service and onboard experiences.

About Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is India’s leading cruise company and the pioneer of cruise holidays for Indian travellers. Through Cordelia Cruises, the company is building a cruise culture that is accessible and experience-led, bringing together hospitality, entertainment, and destinations in a single format at sea.

Note: The image shared with this release is a mock-up visual of Cordelia Sky and must be credited as such.