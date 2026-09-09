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Home > Hollywood > John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220we-had-kind-of-a-love-at-first-sight-thing8221-gwyneth-paltrow-recalls-romance-with-brad-pitt20260909140434"> <p class="title">“We had kind of a love at first sight thing”: Gwyneth Paltrow recalls romance with Brad Pitt</p> <a>

“We had kind of a love at first sight thing”: Gwyneth Paltrow recalls romance with Brad Pitt

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Last updated: September 9, 2026 14:41:11 IST

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John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor and comedian John Mulaney has been eyeing the role of Agent Maxwell Smart in Warner Bros’ upcoming film reboot of ‘Get Smart’, Variety reported.

The project is said to be in very early stages.

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While Seth Grahame-Smith, who wrote 2025’s ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’, is set to pen the screenplay, the film will be produced by Andrew Lazar and Chuck Roven.

Notably, Mel Brooks and Buck Henry debuted the original ‘Get Smart’ TV series in 1965, which ran for 138 episodes until 1970. It was led by Don Adams as the smart yet hopelessly incompetent Agent Smart. He was featured alongside Barbara Feldon as Agent 99.

Edward Platt was seen as the Chief of the Control agency.

The series went on to earn seven Emmy wins during its run, including three acting wins for Adams and three for Outstanding Comedy Series.

It was first adapted for the big screen in 2008, with Steve Carell in the titular role. Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin, and Terence Stamp were also part of it.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film turned out to be a moderate success, opening with a collection of USD 38 million. It earned USD 239 million worldwide by the end of its run against a budget of USD 80 million.

Coming back to John Mulaney, the Critics’ Choice and WGA Award-winning writer, actor and comedian recently became the first comedian ever to headline Wrigley Field. Also, his most recent starring role came as the host of Netflix’s anti-talk show ‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’.

He has a nine-show New York comedy tour, ‘Mulaney Takes Manhattan’, set to kick off in January. His next film role will be in David o Russell’s sports biopic ‘Madden’ as video game giant Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 2:41 PM IST
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John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

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John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

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John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot
John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot
John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot
John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

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