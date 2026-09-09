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Home > Business > How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave

How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave

How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave

Written By:
Last updated: September 9, 2026 14:35:10 IST

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How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave

New Delhi [India], September 8: Every new seller that Meesho, Amazon, or Flipkart signs up in a small town eventually needs to shoot a product photo or a reel. That’s the demand StudioBackdrops.com has been building around since 2016 and the marketplace numbers show why the timing works.

The seller base is expanding fast

  • Meesho’s transacting seller base stood at 1.04 million, up 81% year-on-year, with Tier 2-and-smaller towns making up 45% of it
  • Flipkart says AI tools integration helped drive 80-85% growth in new seller onboarding from Tier 3, 4 towns this year compared to last
  • Meesho’s content-commerce push saw a three-fold increase in order volumes during 2024 testing and reached 14.5 million users in a year — enough traction for the company to launch Creator Club this week, a dedicated platform pairing creators directly with sellers

StudioBackdrops has done this before

The company’s own sales mix has swung with the broader D2C wave, by its founder’s account:

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  • Pandemic era: the business was 90% online, 10% offline, and saw 600-800% revenue growth as creators built home studios
  • Post-2023: as revenge-buying faded and e-commerce traction slowed, the company shifted to a B2B model
  • Today: 70% B2B and 30% online, running through more than 200 dealers across Tier I, II and III cities, including remote cities.

Founded with a bootstrapped ₹1.5 crore by Archisman Misra, StudioBackdrops now stocks over 6,500 SKUs, including its in-house brands Indus — which has captured 70-75% of the Indian seamless backdrop market — and AriesX, its lighting and studio solutions line that is competing with international giants. The company has reported 40% year-on-year growth.

On why the company is now investing in mentorship rather than just equipment, Archisman Misra said, “India’s creator economy is moving beyond the pursuit of better gear. The real gap today is know-how, understanding the right setups, making smarter equipment investments, avoiding common mistakes and learning the workflows that often take years to develop. That thinking is behind SBD Creators, the company’s new nationwide mentorship program, which aims to onboard at least 100 creators by the end of 2026 across all 28 states, with content in regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati and more.

The company says it can already reach 20,000+ PIN codes nationwide, including a custom shipping route it built to get equipment to a photographer in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, logistics that lines up with where Meesho and Flipkart say their own new sellers are increasingly coming from.

For more information, please visit: https://studiobackdrops.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 2:35 PM IST
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How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave

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How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave

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How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave
How D2C and Meesho/Amazon Sellers Are Fueling StudioBackdrops’ Next Growth Wave
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