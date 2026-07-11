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Home > Business > Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26

Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-needs-stronger-tier-2-tier-3-air-cargo-network-to-drive-growth-acfi20260710221948"> <p class="title">India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI</p> <a>

India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 03:06:11 IST

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Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Department of Commerce conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) Tobacco Marketing Season 2025-26, according to official information sourced from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Led by Nitin Kumar Yadav, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, a team of senior officials convened a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to evaluate the current market landscape and examine key structural reforms. The government representatives held extensive discussions with multiple stakeholders, including tobacco growers, manufacturers, exporters, dealers, trade associations, and officials from the Tobacco Board.

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The primary objective of the review was to assess the prevailing market situation while reaffirming the government’s stance on protecting the interests of tobacco growers. The discussions focused heavily on identifying actionable measures to accelerate the procurement process, facilitate international exports, and strengthen the overall marketing ecosystem for FCV tobacco.

Additionally, the participants examined strategies to expand export market opportunities across various countries and promoted targeted crop diversification in suitable areas.

Institutional reforms and modernization initiatives took center stage during the deliberations. The officials reviewed several ongoing programs aimed at improving the overall functioning of the sector. These initiatives included the restructuring of the Tobacco Board, the enhancement of financial benefits under the Growers’ Welfare Fund, and the simplification of administrative registration procedures. The review also highlighted the implementation of digital initiatives and the introduction of AI-based grading systems to modernize trade operations.

“Strengthening the Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco sector requires sustained support for growers alongside efforts to enhance India’s export competitiveness,” the Department of Commerce stated.

“Under the leadership of Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, a review of the Andhra Pradesh Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco marketing season brought together key stakeholders to discuss measures for faster procurement, export facilitation and long-term sectoral growth,” the Department of Commerce added.

The administrative body also emphasized that the systemic reforms remain central to the long-term vision for the industry.

“The review also covered reforms such as the restructuring of the Tobacco Board, enhancement of Growers’ Welfare Fund benefits, simplified registration procedures, digital initiatives, AI-based grading and crop diversification to build a more sustainable and globally competitive Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco sector,” the department stated.

Following the extensive consultations, senior leadership expressed optimism regarding the future trajectory of the industry. Additional Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav noted that coordinated efforts by all stakeholders would strengthen the long-term sustainability and global competitiveness of the Indian FCV tobacco sector. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 3:06 AM IST
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Tags: Andhra Pradeshdepartment-of-commercefcv-tobaccomarket-reviewnitin-kumar-yadavtobacco-growers

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Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26

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Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26
Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26
Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26
Department of Commerce reassessment focuses on Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco marketing season 2025-26

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