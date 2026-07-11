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Home > Business > VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch

VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indian-railways-approves-8377381-crore-projects-to-expand-kavach-electric-locomotive-infrastructure20260710163034"> <p class="title">Indian Railways approves ₹381 crore projects to expand Kavach, electric locomotive infrastructure</p> <a>

Indian Railways approves ₹381 crore projects to expand Kavach, electric locomotive infrastructure

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 02:25:11 IST

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VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Electric mobility brand VIDA, powered by Hero, entered the Asia Book of Records with the launch of its new VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh long-range variant. According to a Hero press release, the new electric vehicle secured the record for the ‘Longest Journey by an Electric Scooter’ after completing a 12,111 km cross-country expedition over 52 consecutive days. The journey, which commenced in Bengaluru and concluded in Delhi, was undertaken in partnership with rider Girish Shet.

The long-range variant is priced at Rs 1,43,990. The vehicle comes equipped with a 1 kW portable charger that charges the battery from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 30 minutes, while also supporting high-speed DC fast charging which achieves the same charge level in 65 minutes. Infrastructure support includes a network of over 6,000 fast charging stations and more than 700 service touchpoints.

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To provide further flexibility, Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plans are also available for consumers. The product is scheduled to become available across authorized dealerships nationwide by the end of July 2026.

The new vehicle expands the company’s electric portfolio to four distinct VX2 variants aimed at catering to different consumer requirements. The scooter features a total battery capacity of 4.4 kWh via dual 2.2 kWh removable units, delivering an IDC-certified range of 187 km.

The vehicle is powered by an engine generating 6 kW peak power and 26 Nm torque, achieving a maximum speed of 90 km/h. It includes three riding modes, a 4.3-inch TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, and a CBS braking system.

Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, stated, “Every innovation we drive is a direct reflection of our customers’ needs. The demand for longer, uninterrupted journeys and faster charging is a critical requirement for EV adoption.”

“With the VIDA EVOOTER VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant, we are offering a longer range that completely fulfills our riders’ longdistance aspirations elevated by the first-in-industry 1kW portable charger,” Nandakumar added.

“By expanding our portfolio to four distinct variants, we are ensuring that ‘GHAR GHAR EVOOTER’ isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but a tailored choice backed by deep consumer trust and proven engineering durability,” Nandakumar stated. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 2:25 AM IST
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VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch

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VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch
VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch
VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch
VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh enters Asia Book of Records upon launch

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