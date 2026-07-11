Esha Media Research Announces Management Transition; To Become an End-to-End Media and Reputation Intelligence Platform

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Esha Media Research Limited (BSE: 531259) (“EMR” or “the Company”), one of India’s longest-standing media monitoring and research companies, today announced the completion of its management transition. Following nearly three decades of building and leading the Company, the founding team has transitioned from executive and operational roles to advisory positions. They remain actively engaged to provide strategic guidance and ensure continuity of domain expertise, institutional knowledge, operational experience, and key client relationships.

The transition follows the change in ownership and control of the Company earlier this year, and the Company’s 43rd Annual General Meeting held on July 7, 2026. The Company is now led by Mr. Siddharth Saraf, Managing Director, supported by Mr. Rakesh Mudgal, who assumes responsibility as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. The Board has been reconstituted with domain expert Independent Directors, viz. Dr. Dimple Joshi, Ms. Reena U. Wagh and Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur. The management at EMR is focused on delivering shareholder value while adhering to enhanced stakeholder transparency and good governance norms.

A New Chapter: From Broadcast Media Monitoring to Media and Reputation Intelligence

From a business standpoint, under its new management, EMR is repositioning itself from a traditional broadcast-only media monitoring firm into an AI-native, end-to-end media and reputation intelligence platform. The platform will deliver monitoring, measurement, analytics and response intelligence across the full spectrum of media channels, including but not limited to:

– Broadcast television, across national and regional languages

– Print media, spanning mainline, financial and vernacular publications

– Digital news, web and online publications

– Key Social media platforms, influencer ecosystems and short-form video

– Podcasts and creator-led media

The Company’s integrated suite of reputation and media intelligence solutions will serve a wide client universe, including corporates and listed companies, consumer brands, sports teams and sporting properties, public figures, agencies, and government and public sector institutions. Offerings will span brand and reputation tracking, sentiment and share-of-voice analytics, crisis and risk alerts, competitive intelligence, campaign measurement and executive reputation management, delivered as a single, unified intelligence layer.

Beyond measurement, EMR will offer response and engagement solutions that help clients amplify favourable narratives, mitigate and manage adverse coverage, and ensure that every communication stays consistently on-brand, completing the journey from measurable insight to action.

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Siddharth Saraf, MD, Esha Media Research Limited, said: “Esha carries a rare legacy of trust built over decades in India’s media monitoring industry. Our task now is to carry that trust into the AI era. We are rebuilding the Company into a multi-solution platform covering end-to-end media and reputation intelligence, one that tells brands, enterprises and institutions not just what is being said about them, but what it means and what to do about it, in real time, across every channel that matters. We are deeply grateful to the founding team for their contribution and are delighted that they will continue to guide us in an advisory capacity.”

The outgoing founding team, led by Mr. Raman Iyer, Jyoti Babar, Sakshi Parab, and Shilpa Pawar, pioneers of the media monitoring industry in India, will support the new management on client continuity, domain knowledge and industry relationships during the transition and beyond.

The Company has commenced work on platform modernisation, product development, talent acquisition and strategic partnerships, and expects to share further updates on its product roadmap and growth initiatives in the coming quarters.

About Esha Media Research Limited

Esha Media Research Limited (BSE: 531259) is a Mumbai-based, BSE-listed media monitoring and research company with a legacy of nearly three decades of serving India’s leading corporates, agencies and institutions. The Company is transforming into an AI-native media and reputation intelligence platform, offering end-to-end monitoring, measurement and intelligence solutions across broadcast, print, digital and social media.

Media and Investor Contact

Esha Media Research Limited

Email: info@eshamedia.com | Phone: 022 4096 6666 | +91 8369422553

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. Investors are advised to refer to the Company’s filings with BSE Limited for complete information.

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