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Home > World > "Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists

"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/vietnam-15-dead-including-indian-tourists-after-boat-carrying-36-capsizes-near-phu-quoc-island20260711174924"> <p class="title">Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island</p> <a>

Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 18:20:15 IST

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"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives, including that of Indian tourists, in the boat capsize incident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, extending his sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was “extremely saddened” by the tragic accident and assured that the Indian Embassy and Consulate were providing all possible assistance to those affected.

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“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” PM Modi posted on X.

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

By late afternoon, rescuers had brought all 36 passengers ashore.

21 people survived, while 15 others – comprising two women and 13 men – were confirmed dead, VN Express reported.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam said that, as per information received from official sources, 32 Indian tourists were on board the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island.

“As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

There were three crew members and one flight attendant apart from the 32 Indians onboard the boat. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 6:20 PM IST
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Tags: boat-capsizecondolencesembassy-assistanceIndian touristsocean-pear-island-companyphu-quocpm modi’speedboat-accidenttourist-deathsvietnamvietnamese-authorities

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"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists

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"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists
"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists
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"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists

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