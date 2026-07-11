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Home > World > Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/extremely-saddened-pm-modi-condoles-loss-of-lives-in-vietnam-boat-capsize-carrying-indian-tourists20260711181113"> <p class="title">"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists</p> <a>

"Extremely saddened": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vietnam boat capsize carrying Indian tourists

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 19:02:12 IST

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Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

Phu Quoc [Vietnam], July 11 (ANI): At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

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According to the news report, nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene after spotting the capsized vessel.

A boat owner involved in the rescue operation said his vessel reached the site within about five minutes, but rescue efforts were hampered as several passengers were trapped inside the overturned speedboat, VN Express reported.

By Saturday late afternoon, rescuers had brought all 36 passengers ashore.

21 people survived, while 15 others – comprising two women and 13 men – were confirmed dead, VN Express reported.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam said that, as per information received from official sources, 32 Indian tourists were on board the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island.

“As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

There were three crew members and one flight attendant apart from the 32 Indians onboard the boat.

In a previous post, the Embassy confirmed the incident and also announced that a control room has been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to provide information and assistance to the affected families.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing,” the post read.

It added that the control room can be reached at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 3714 and +84 33 452 0414.

Additionally, another control room has been set up in Hanoi and can be contacted at +84 91 308 9165 for assistance and queries. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 7:02 PM IST
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Tags: capsizedembassy-of-indiaIndian touristsocean-pear-island-companyphu-quocrescuespeedboattouristsvietnam

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Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

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Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island
Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island
Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island
Vietnam: 15 dead, including Indian tourists, after boat carrying 36 capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

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