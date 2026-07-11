FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/sports-have-always-been-strong-bridge-between-india-and-new-zealand-pm-modi20260711183838"> <p class="title">Sports have always been strong bridge between India and New Zealand: PM Modi</p> <a>

Sports have always been strong bridge between India and New Zealand: PM Modi

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 18:50:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

Florida [US], July 11 (ANI): Football icon David Beckham visited England’s training session in Miami, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time).

The official England football team handle shared a picture of Beckham alongside Three Lions players and wrote on X, “Sir David Beckham.”

You Might Be Interested In

England head into the contest after a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time.

Norway, meanwhile, created history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight for the first time, with Haaland scoring both goals in a memorable victory.

During the match against Brazil, Haaland’s tally went to seven goals after a brace, making him the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup since Poland’s Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 6:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: david beckhamFIFA World CupHard rock stadiumharry-kanejude-bellinghamthomas-tuchelthree-lions

RELATED News

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Russian model goes viral with striking likeness to Norway's Erling Haaland

Soccer-SoFi Stadium's World Cup run boosts confidence ahead of Super Bowl, LA Olympics

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

QUICK LINKS