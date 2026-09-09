“We had kind of a love at first sight thing”: Gwyneth Paltrow recalls romance with Brad Pitt

Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her romance with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, recalling how a childhood crush on the actor eventually turned into a relationship and describing their first meeting as “love at first sight,” according to E! News.

Paltrow revealed that her admiration for Pitt began after she watched him in the 1991 film ‘Thelma & Louise’.

“I grew up, I remember seeing ‘Thelma & Louise’ in the movie theater,” Paltrow told Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky on ‘Friends Keep Secrets’ on September 8, “and being like, ‘That is the most handsome man.’”

Years later, Paltrow met Pitt when the two were cast as a married couple in David Fincher’s 1995 thriller ‘Se7en’.

“I get cast in the movie with Brad, and I met him on set,” she said. “We had kind of a love at first sight thing. It was pretty awesome. It was really fun,” according to E! News.

Paltrow, who was 22 at the time, said she was not concerned about the age difference between her and Pitt, who was 31.

“No, because he was so beautiful,” she said when asked if the age gap bothered her. “I think he was 31 and I was 22.”

The pair dated from 1994 to 1997 and became engaged in 1996, but ultimately did not marry. Looking back, Paltrow said their demanding careers and constant travel played a role in their decision.

“We were working all over the different parts of the world,” she said. “I think there was an aspect of it that was very heady. I was very young, and he was this beautiful movie star.”

Paltrow also reflected on the intense media attention surrounding their relationship, particularly as her own profile was rising in Hollywood.

“I had movies coming out, so I was sort of getting famous on my own, and I was famous as his girlfriend,” she said, describing the attention as “overwhelming” and “a big thing.”

Despite their split, Paltrow continues to speak warmly about Pitt, describing him as “a great guy” and saying they remain friends, according to E! News.

“He’s a very intriguing character,” she said in an interview in 2025. “Like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something. That’s always going to come up.”

Paltrow is now married to television producer Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in 2018. She said Falchuk has no reason to be concerned when she discusses her former relationship with Pitt.

“No, Brad Falchuk knows he’s the total love of my life,” she said. “He is like my best friend….”

Paltrow shares two children, Apple, 22, and Moses, 20, with her former husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, according to E! News. (ANI)

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