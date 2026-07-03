IBS Launches Next-Gen Executive MBA Designed for the Leaders of Tomorrow

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3: The ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad is inviting applications for admissions for its next-generation Executive MBA for the 2026-28 intake. The Executive MBA program is designed for working professionals and trains experienced executives and entrepreneurs in advanced management education without interrupting their professional journey.

IBS, Hyderabad is accredited by AACSB, and the program reflects globally aligned academic standards. It is positioned among the top Executive MBAs in India for professionals seeking structured leadership development and career growth.

Structured Executive MBA for Working Professionals

The IBS Executive MBA program is designed to meet the evolving requirements of modern professionals and the industry. Delivered through a structured curriculum on weekends, the program ensures maximum convenience for learners balancing demanding work schedules.

The primary features include the following.

– No career break required for enrolment

– Convenient weekend classes

– Hybrid mode: In-person & Online simultaneously

– Curriculum aligned with real-world business challenges.

– Diverse peer groups across industries and functions

The program integrates academic depth with practical exposure, making it one of the best schools for executive MBA experiences for mid-career professionals.

Leadership Outcomes through Experiential Learning

The EMBA program focuses on developing impactful leadership outcomes and competencies such as strategic thinking, cross-functional competencies, and long-term career growth. Learners are trained to address complex business issues and prepare for senior leadership responsibilities.

The learning methodology is executive-centric and includes the following.

– Case study-driven classroom discussions

– Peer learning with experienced professionals

– Workplace-oriented assignments and projects

– Real-time business problem-solving

One of the USPs of the program is the IBS Case Research Centre, known for developing numerous business case studies. The centre has earned multiple awards for excellence in case research and contributes significantly to management education.

Learners also work on live organizational projects, ensuring that business education translates into measurable workplace impact.

Career Growth with Strong Industry Integration

The Executive MBA offers a strong recruiter network, empowering learners to explore leadership opportunities across diverse domains. The program is designed to enhance managerial skills as well as support career advancement.

The ways through which the program supports career growth are given below.

– Extensive recruiter and corporate network

– Dedicated career development and mentoring support

– Structured placement assistance support

– Networking opportunities with industry leaders and alumni

This makes the program relevant for professionals aiming for senior roles and exploring transitions across domains.-

Who Should Apply, Eligibility and Admissions

The program is designed for individuals seeking structured career advancement through comprehensive management education. It is suitable for the following individuals.

– Working professionals preparing for leadership roles

– Entrepreneurs looking to refine strategic capabilities.

– Professionals with the required work experience returning after a career break.

The Executive MBA eligibility criteria are given below.

– Graduation in any discipline with at least 50% marks from a recognized university

– At least 2 years of full-time work experience after graduation

Admissions for the IBS Executive MBA 2026-28 batch are currently open. Applicants can explore complete course details, admission guidelines, and program structure on the official website ( Call assistance and email support are available for personalized guidance. To know more about IBS Executive MBA Program, please contact us at +91 9032530492 / +91 9966279988 or email us at exmba@ibsindia.org

About IBS

ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad was established in 1995 with the vision of providing high-quality management education. It is a constituent of The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a deemed-to-be university established under the UGC Act, 1956, and one of the largest multidisciplinary universities in India. Over the years, IBS has gained widespread recognition for its innovative approach to program design and delivery, strong courseware, personalized teaching methods, active industry engagement, and its contributions to research, consultancy, and publications.

The institute is accredited by AACSB International and has received an A*** rating from CRISIL (India) as well as an “Excellent” rating from ICRA. It is also ranked among the Top 50 in India by NIRF and has been recognized by publications such as India Today, Business Today, Education World, and Careers360 as one of the leading management institutions in the country.

According to Professor K. S. Venu Gopal Rao, Director of ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, the Executive MBA program is designed to cater to the academic needs of working professionals through an industry-focused curriculum and innovative teaching methodologies, including case methods, simulations, and management games. The program is delivered by experienced faculty members who bring together strong academic backgrounds and industry exposure. This approach reflects IBS Hyderabad’s commitment to delivering industry-relevant and practice-oriented management education.

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