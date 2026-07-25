ICAI Luxembourg Successfully Hosts the 1st ICAI International Conference 2026 – Europe

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 25: The Luxembourg Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) proudly hosted the “1st ICAI International Conference 2026 – Europe” on 17 July 2026 at GRIDX, Wickrange, Luxembourg, marking a historic milestone for the Indian Chartered Accountancy profession in Europe.

The inaugural conference brought together an esteemed gathering of Chartered Accountants, finance professionals, business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, and members of the Indian diaspora from across Europe and beyond.

Representatives from various ICAI overseas chapters, chapter presidents, and professionals from multiple countries participated in the conference, making it one of the largest professional gatherings of the Indian accounting fraternity in Europe.

The conference was graced by His Excellency Mr. Pranay Verma, Ambassador of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, as the Chief Guest, whose inspiring address highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and Europe and the vital role of professionals in strengthening bilateral economic and business relations.

The event was further elevated by the presence of distinguished guests from the worlds of cricket and business, including:

Sunil Gavaskar – Former Indian Cricket Captain and Cricket Legend

Murali Kartik – Former Indian International Cricketer and Renowned Broadcaster

Mike Gatting – Former England Cricket Captain and Cricket Legend

The conference also welcomed senior ICAI leadership, including:

CA. Prasanna Kumar D., President, ICAI (2026-27)

CA. Mangesh P. Kinare, Vice President, ICAI (2026-27)

Shri Vijay Krishnamurthy, Managing Director & CEO, India INX

The conference commenced with a warm welcome address by CA Anjani Ladia, Chairman, ICAI Luxembourg Chapter, who welcomed the distinguished guests, delegates, and participants from across Europe and beyond.

The day-long conference featured insightful keynote addresses, panel discussions, felicitation and networking sessions focusing on emerging global opportunities, cross-border business collaboration, innovation, leadership, finance, technology, and the evolving role of Chartered Accountants in a rapidly changing global economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the ICAI leadership emphasized the importance of creating stronger professional networks across Europe and fostering collaboration among finance professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

The event also served as an excellent platform for knowledge sharing, professional development, and strengthening relationships among ICAI members spread across Europe while creating opportunities for collaboration between Indian and European businesses. The event was a resounding success, drawing nearly 200 distinguished participants from across the globe.

The conference concluded with a grand Gala Dinner, celebrating Indian culture, professional excellence, and the growing global footprint of the Chartered Accountancy profession.

The 1st ICAI International Conference 2026 – Europe stands as a landmark achievement for the Luxembourg Chapter of ICAI and reinforces Luxembourg’s position as an important destination for international business, finance, and professional collaboration.

The conference was proudly supported by BNW Developers, Dubai as the Title Sponsor.

Other notable sponsors included ASSA, Vedas Fund, Octave Fund, Rrayze, Vedic Maths Luxembourg, Right Path, VSPC, KCAPL.

The event was supported by IAL and IBCL.

The conference also included a special segment related to the Charity Fund Raising and Auction conducted to support ESG Research Foundation.

Achievers’ World was the Official Media Partner and Award Felicitation Partner for the event.

As part of the conference, the Achievers’ World Excellence Awards 2026 were presented to few outstanding global personalities from India, Luxembourg, USA, Belgium, UAE (Dubai) in recognition of their exceptional contributions to socio-economic development, professional excellence, and nation-building in their respective fields.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and one of the greatest legends of world cricket, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the sport and his enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations.

The other distinguished winners included:

– Mr. Surendra Patawari, Founder & Chairman, Gemini Corporation NV, Belgium, in the field of Global Business Leadership

– Ms. Sangeeta Shah, Group Head – Legal & Compliance, OneGuardian, India for her contribution in the Legal & Compliance sector

– Ar. Rajendra S Jarawat, Interior Designer and Architect, CEO FOR “VINTAGE CRAFT LLC”, Dubai, for his expertise in “Luxury Interior Design & Execution”

– Mr. Sundeep Kochar, India, India’s Trusted Astrologer

– Mr. Sudhir Kumar Kohli, Managing Director, Paras International SA, Luxembourg, Founder & Honorary President, Indian Business Chamber of Luxembourg

– Mr. Ramesh Kothari, CFO Flat Products Europe, ArcelorMittal, Luxembourg, for his – professional achievements in Finance Leadership Excellence

– Prof. Dr. Sudhir Chopra, FRGS (UK), Founding Member and CEO International Union for the Protection and Preservation of Nature Lyon, France, Belgium for his International Academic Excellence

– Mr. Sati Ramesh Chander, Founder & Owner, Devraj sarl, Luxembourg for his Extraordinary Service to Indian Community in Luxembourg for more than 25 years

– Mr. Raman Karol, Vice President – Finance, ArcelorMittal, Luxembourg for his Corporate Leadership Role

Congratulating the award recipients, Mr. Harish Chandra Uniyal, Managing Editor, Achievers’ World, applauded their outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions towards socio-economic development, innovation, leadership, and nation-building.

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