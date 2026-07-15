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Home > Business > India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY

India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-france-ties-now-a-force-for-global-good-says-nirmala-sitharaman-at-bastille-day-celebrations20260714215330"> <p class="title">India-France ties now a force for global good, says Nirmala Sitharaman at Bastille Day celebrations</p> <a>

India-France ties now a force for global good, says Nirmala Sitharaman at Bastille Day celebrations

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 06:28:11 IST

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India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India Post’s Q1FY27 turnover rose 22.2 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 4,008 crore, the first time Q1 turnover has crossed the Rs 4,000-crore mark, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Scindia said India Post’s turnover increased from Rs 3,280 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

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“This quarter, I am very glad to report to you that total turnover compared to quarter 1 of FY25-26 has grown by 22.2%. Last year, Quarter 1 was Rs 3,280 crore. This year, Quarter 1 is Rs 4,008 crore. This is the first time in the history of India Post that Quarter 1 turnover has hit Rs 4,000 crore and above,” he said.

“Generally, Q4 has been a high revenue quarter, but this is the first time that first quarter of a financial year we have hit above Rs 4,000 crore of turnover,” he added.

The minister highlighted strong growth across multiple business verticals during the quarter. Parcel services recorded a 50 per cent growth, while mail services expanded 42 per cent. INGB services grew 34.3 per cent despite operational challenges, Citizen Centric Services surged 86 per cent, the Post Office Savings Bank business increased 9.7 per cent, and Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) registered a 20.1 per cent growth.

“This is the first time in India Post’s history that we are growing in double digits. General growth trends at India Post have been in the range of 1 to 2.5 per cent per annum. Last year we grew by close to about 20 per cent,” he noted.

Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) registered 20.1 per cent growth, with revenue increasing from Rs 348 crore to Rs 419 crore.

“PLI and RPLI, last year Rs 348 crores, this year, quarter one, Rs 419 crores, growth of Rs 70 crores at 20.1%. So the average growth, as I said to you, is 22.2%, which is probably the first time in the history of India Post in terms of results,” he noted.

Expenditure Coverage Ratio (ECR) improved significantly during the quarter, rising 400 basis points including pension liabilities and 600 basis points excluding pension liabilities. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 6:28 AM IST
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India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY

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India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY

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India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY
India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY
India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY
India Post's Q1FY27 turnover crosses Rs 4,000 crore; up 22.2% YoY

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