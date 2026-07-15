Captain Polyplast Limited Strengthens Solar EPC Order Book with Rs 23.6 Cr MSEDCL Order for 1,000 Solar Pumps

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 14: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of micro irrigation solutions, with a diversified presence in the solar EPC market, is pleased to announce the receipt of an order for 1,000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of ₹23.6 Cr (inclusive of GST).

The receipt of this order from MSEDCL is a strong testament to Captain Polyplast Limited’s growing capabilities in the solar EPC space and marks a meaningful step-up in the Company’s order book. By delivering large-scale solar pumping solutions to farmers across Maharashtra under the PM-KUSUM scheme, the Company is directly contributing to India’s vision of sustainable and clean energy-driven agriculture. This order is expected to enhance revenue visibility, support steady growth in the solar pump segment, and further strengthen the Company’s position in the government-led renewable energy and solar EPC market.

Key Highlights of the Order:

* Awarded by: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)

* Scope of work: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 1,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under PM Kusum B Scheme

* Nature of order: Domestic

* Order value: ₹23.6 Cr (inclusive of GST)

Order Significance:

This order from MSEDCL reinforces Captain Polyplast Limited’s growing presence in the government-led solar EPC segment and validates its execution capabilities through continued repeat business. The installation of 1,000 solar pumps across identified farmer sites in Maharashtra supports the Government’s clean energy and sustainable irrigation objectives under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The order also strengthens the Company’s solar EPC order book, enhances near-term revenue visibility, and positions Captain Polyplast to capitalize on the expanding pipeline of government-led solar infrastructure opportunities.

Commenting on the order Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, “We are pleased to secure this order from MSEDCL, reaffirming our strong execution capabilities and the confidence placed in us by government utilities. The order for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 1,000 solar water pumping systems, valued at ₹23.6 Cr, marks another important step in strengthening our presence in the solar EPC segment.

As the adoption of renewable energy-based irrigation continues to gain momentum under various government initiatives, we remain focused on timely execution, superior quality, and operational excellence. Backed by our robust distribution network, growing execution expertise, and a healthy order pipeline, we are confident of sustaining our growth while delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.”

About Captain Polyplast Limited

Captain Polyplast Limited is one of the leading players in the micro-irrigation industry, specializing in the manufacturing and export of equipment for a diverse range of agricultural applications. Established

in 1997, the Company leverages over 25 years of expertise and operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). It has built a strong distribution network spanning 16 states across India and exports to markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In recent years, CPL has diversified into the fast-growing solar EPC segment, focusing on solar water pumping systems and rooftop solar solutions, supported by strong government initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM scheme. The Company has also partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for polymer product marketing in Gujarat, further strengthening its business portfolio.

The Ahmedabad plant, which has now commenced operations, spans ~70,000 sq. ft. and is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency and profitability by enabling in-house production of critical components, thereby improving capacity utilization.

Looking ahead, CPL aims to increase the share of commercial sales, including non-subsidy micro-irrigation, PVC pipes, and exports, to optimize working capital. It also plans to expand its domestic and international footprint, while growth in the solar EPC vertical is expected to further diversify the revenue mix.

With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and product quality, CPL is well-positioned to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its leadership in the micro-irrigation and renewable energy sectors.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Captain Polyplast Limited reported Total Income of ₹419.75 Cr, EBITDA of ₹46.32 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹27.26 Cr.

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