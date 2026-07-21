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Home > Business > India reaffirms commitment to rules-based global trade at WTO Trade Policy Review

India reaffirms commitment to rules-based global trade at WTO Trade Policy Review

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/maruti-suzuki-to-hike-vehicle-prices-by-up-to-rs-30000-from-august20260721194540"> <p class="title">Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August</p> <a>

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Last updated: July 21, 2026 22:30:14 IST

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India reaffirms commitment to rules-based global trade at WTO Trade Policy Review

New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI): India reaffirmed its commitment to a rules-based, transparent and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system during its eighth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization (WTO), highlighting the country’s growing role in global trade.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised India’s engagement with the global trading system and its efforts to strengthen trade ties through an expanding network of trade agreements, a liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime and continued support for cooperation among developing countries.

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The Department of Commerce, in a post on social media platform X, said India remains a “trusted and reliable partner” in advancing inclusive global growth.

The Trade Policy Review is a mechanism through which WTO member countries examine the trade and related policies of individual members, providing an opportunity to assess developments in their trade regimes and discuss their impact on the global trading system.

India’s latest review comes at a time when global trade is witnessing significant shifts amid geopolitical uncertainties, evolving supply chains and changing trade policies across major economies.

The government highlighted India’s growing role in international commerce and reiterated its support for a multilateral trading framework based on transparency and non-discrimination.

India has also been expanding its network of trade agreements as part of efforts to improve market access for domestic businesses and strengthen integration with global value chains. Alongside its bilateral and regional trade engagements, the country has maintained its emphasis on the WTO as a key platform for addressing global trade issues.

The Department of Commerce also highlighted India’s liberalised FDI regime, which it said has helped strengthen the country’s position as an attractive destination for global investment.

India’s focus on South-South cooperation was also underscored during the review. Such cooperation seeks to promote economic and technical collaboration among developing countries and support more inclusive growth across emerging economies.

The government said India’s approach to global trade remains centred on strengthening partnerships and supporting a more inclusive trading environment.

The eighth Trade Policy Review provides an opportunity for WTO members to examine India’s trade policies and practices while allowing the country to outline its priorities and contributions to the multilateral trading system.

India’s participation in the review also reflects its continued engagement with international trade institutions as it seeks to expand its role in global commerce and contribute to a stable and predictable trading environment. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 10:30 PM IST
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India reaffirms commitment to rules-based global trade at WTO Trade Policy Review

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India reaffirms commitment to rules-based global trade at WTO Trade Policy Review
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