Colin Jost reveals correct pronunciation of wife Scarlett Johansson's last name

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Actor and comedian Colin Jost has finally answered a question that has often left fans confused, how to pronounce his wife Scarlett Johansson’s surname.

According to PEOPLE, during an episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which Jost has hosted since 2024, an audience member asked whether Johansson is pronounced “Jo-hansson” or “Yo-hansson.”

Jost first responded with a joke, saying, “Um, I don’t know, I’ve never met her in person yet, so I want to hear how she says it.”

He then cleared up the confusion, saying that he personally pronounces it as “Jo-hansson.” Adding another joke, he said, “Johansson. I mean, I certainly say ‘Jo-hansson.’ I mean, I don’t say it, really ever… ‘Yo, Johansson! Why’s the fridge empty?'”

The Saturday Night Live star also explained that the surname was originally pronounced “Yo-hansson” because of Johansson’s Danish and Swedish roots, where the letter “J” is pronounced like the English letter “Y.” He added that it may even have been pronounced “Yo-hahn-son” in the past.

Jost then joked that his own surname may also have changed over time because of his German roots.

“So we changed together. All ancestors coordinated and said, ‘Let’s get them together,'” he said.

According to the publication, Jost and Johansson first met on the sets of Saturday Night Live in 2006, when the actress hosted the show and Jost was part of the writing team. They started dating in 2017 and got married in October 2020.

The couple welcomed their son, Cosmo, in 2021. Johansson is also mother to daughter Rose Dorothy from her previous marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac. (ANI)

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