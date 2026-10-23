Kellton Secures Centralised Digital Engineering Engagement with Leading Middle East Airline

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kellton, an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company, today announced that it has secured an engagement to take end-to-end ownership of a centralised engineering function for a leading Middle East airline. The mandate will strengthen the engineering foundation of the airline’s expanding web and mobile ecosystem and support the continued evolution of its digital platforms.

Kellton will unify engineering processes, operational practices, and technology delivery across the airline’s digital environment, establishing consistent software development lifecycle (SDLC) practices and a scalable engineering model across its evolving digital ecosystem. The engagement builds on Kellton’s aviation technology experience across mission-critical digital platforms, enterprise middleware, and AI-driven operational solutions for leading Indian and international airlines and a major airport operator.

The engagement also creates opportunities to embed AI-enabled approaches into engineering workflows, complementing established practices and supporting the continued evolution of the airline’s digital platforms.

Speaking on the engagement, Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC), Kellton, said, “As digital platforms become increasingly integral to airline operations and customer experience, the engineering foundations supporting them need to evolve with changing technology requirements. By bringing together our aviation domain experience and digital engineering capabilities, we are well positioned to establish consistent engineering practices that support platform performance and software delivery across the airline’s ecosystem. We also see opportunities to incorporate AI-enabled approaches as engineering workflows evolve, creating a strong foundation for the airline’s future digital priorities.

About Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company partners with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernize operations, and accelerate intelligent automation journeys. With over 2,000 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Kellton delivers solutions across cloud, data, AI, enterprise platforms, and digital product engineering. For more information, visit www.kellton.com.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.