STEM-Xpert Is Taking STEM Education Beyond the Classroom

New Delhi [India], October 23: For years, advanced technology education has carried an uncomfortable price tag. Robotics, artificial intelligence, coding and hands-on innovation programmes have often been treated as premium offerings, available mainly to students and institutions with the budgets to support them. STEM-Xpert is attempting to change that equation by building something considerably broader than another edtech platform.

The education technology company is developing an integrated STEM-as-a-Service ecosystem that brings together artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, IoT, practical learning, laboratories, digital education and entrepreneurship. Its proposition is built around a relatively straightforward idea: future-ready skills should become part of mainstream education rather than remain an expensive add-on.

Founded by Fasalu Rahman, the company has been developing its approach to skill education since 2016. Its origins lie in a gap Rahman observed while working with students and educational institutions: academic education was not always keeping pace with the practical capabilities increasingly demanded by industry. As AI, robotics and automation accelerated, that gap became harder to ignore. STEM-Xpert was created to bring curriculum, technology, practical learning and digital education under one ecosystem.

Today, the company is positioning itself as an AI-based STEM-as-a-Service provider for educational institutions. Its portfolio includes STEM Centres, Tinkering Labs, Robotics and AI Labs, Composite Skill Labs, STEM Academy programmes, robotics and DIY kits, teacher training, digital learning platforms and AI-powered educational solutions. The model allows schools, colleges and learning centres to adopt different components according to their requirements and resources, rather than building every part of the infrastructure independently.

That modular approach sits at the heart of STEM-Xpert’s affordability strategy. Instead of asking institutions to separately develop curriculum, acquire technology and train teachers, the company combines these elements into an integrated offering. The stated objective is to make exposure to robotics, coding, AI and emerging technologies available to a wider student population, including those who may not have access to premium technology programmes.

But the company’s ambitions are moving beyond teaching technology.

One of its more notable developments is ZOVA, an AI-powered humanoid teaching assistant robot designed for potential applications across schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The system brings together artificial intelligence, natural language processing, computer vision and voice interaction. For STEM-Xpert, the project also signals a shift in ambition: from teaching students about emerging technologies to developing and manufacturing technology in India.

The business is simultaneously building an education-to-innovation pipeline through three core offerings: STEM Academy, Composite Skill Labs and STEM Centres.

Its AI-powered STEM Academy combines digital and live learning, allowing students to work on AI, robotics, coding and other emerging technologies through projects, personalised support and innovation-focused programmes. Composite Skill Labs take practical learning into schools through dedicated STEM, Tinkering, Robotics and AI laboratories, giving students environments where they can experiment, build and solve real-world problems. STEM Centres extend the model beyond schools by creating community-level spaces where students can continue learning and developing projects.

The intended progression is equally important to the company’s business proposition: Learn → Build → Innovate → Prototype → Entrepreneur/Startup Founder. STEM-Xpert says its ecosystem is designed to help students move from acquiring technical knowledge to developing ideas and solutions, with potential access to mentors, industry networks and funding opportunities.

Its next growth opportunity lies beyond the Indian market. STEM-Xpert is targeting the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region, and has already participated in international technology and startup platforms including GITEX Dubai and Web Summit Qatar. The company is also pursuing international partnerships and STEM learning centres as it looks to take an Indian-developed STEM education ecosystem into global markets.

What distinguishes the company is therefore less about any single product and more about the breadth of its model. STEM-Xpert combines training centres, tinkering labs, Robotics and AI Labs, Composite Skill Labs, its STEM Academy, robotics and DIY kits, humanoid teaching assistants, and innovation and entrepreneurship programmes. In business terms, it is attempting to connect hardware, software, curriculum, teacher training and experiential learning under one umbrella.

The larger question for the company is whether this integrated model can make advanced technology education both scalable and genuinely accessible. Its strategy suggests that the answer will not come from another standalone course, but from building the infrastructure around how students learn, experiment and eventually create.

STEM-Xpert’s stated mission is ambitious: to make future-ready education practical and affordable, while helping students progress from learning technology to building it. To make it success, STEM-Xpert has partnered with Kalam STREAM Challenge 2026, an initiative of Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation hosted by ASM Group of Institutes, Pune, aims to nurture future leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs who transform ideas into meaningful solutions for society.

STEM-Xpert’s partnership with the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Foundation reflects a shared vision inspired by Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to empower young minds through science, technology and innovation.In a world where the ability to apply knowledge is becoming as important as acquiring it, the company is betting that the next generation of education will be less about simply teaching what technology can do and more about giving students the tools to build what comes next.