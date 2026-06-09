KP Group’s Dr. Faruk G. Patel announces institution of Annual Environmental Excellence Awards

Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inspires Surat industrialist Dr. Faruk G. Patel through his enduring commitment to nature and environmental stewardship.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 8: Marking World Environment Day, renowned industrialist, philanthropist, and Founder and CMD of KP Group, Dr. Faruk G. Patel, has announced the institution of the Annual Environmental Excellence Awards, a landmark initiative aimed at recognising and encouraging outstanding contributions to environmental conservation, sustainability and climate action.

The announcement coincides with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s inspiring address on World Environment Day in Surat, where he emphasised the importance of environmental conservation, renewable energy adoption, sustainable lifestyles, climate action, and the circular economy. The Prime Minister’s vision for a greener and more sustainable India reinforced the importance of recognising people and organisations making significant contributions to environmental protection.

The awards will be launched next year and will honour individuals, institutions, community organisations, researchers, innovators, industries, government agencies, and social leaders whose work has made a meaningful impact on environmental protection and sustainable development.

The awards will be administered through KP Human Development Foundation, the philanthropic arm of KP Group.

Announcing the initiative, Dr. Faruk Patel, who also serves as the Foundation’s Chairperson, emphasised the urgent need for collective action in addressing the environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, resource depletion, and ecological degradation.

“The future of humanity depends on our ability to protect and restore the environment. As I often say, ‘The Earth has been borrowed from future generations, and it is our duty to return it clean and sustainable.’ Across India, countless people and organisations are doing exceptional work in areas such as climate action, renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, afforestation, sustainable agriculture, waste management, water conservation, and environmental education. Their efforts deserve greater recognition and encouragement. Through these awards, we hope to celebrate environmental leadership and inspire wider participation in building a sustainable future,” he said.

To ensure transparency, credibility, and a rigorous evaluation process, Dr. Faruk Patel also announced the appointment of Shri Pasha Patel, widely known as The Bamboo Man of India, as Head of the scrutiny committee for the awards. Under his leadership, the committee will oversee the screening, assessment, and selection of nominations from across the country.

The Annual Environmental Excellence Awards will recognise achievements across a broad spectrum of fields, including environmental conservation, climate resilience, renewable energy, afforestation, biodiversity protection, sustainable agriculture, water resource management, circular economy initiatives, green entrepreneurship, environmental innovation, and community-led sustainability programmes.

Dr. Patel is widely recognised as one of India’s leading entrepreneurs and renewable energy pioneers. Since establishing his first venture in 1994, he has transformed KP Group into one of India’s leading renewable energy and infrastructure conglomerates. Under his leadership, the Group is playing a significant role in supporting India’s clean energy transition through large-scale renewable energy projects.

His contributions to business, social development, and philanthropy have earned him numerous national and international honours, including the Mahatma Award India, Entrepreneur of the Year, Transformational Philanthropist of the Year 2026 by Hurun India, and, most recently, an Honorary Doctorate from the American East Coast University.

Further details regarding award categories, eligibility criteria, nomination procedures, and selection processes will be announced in due course.

The Annual Environmental Excellence Awards reflect Dr. Faruk G. Patel’s belief that environmental stewardship must evolve into a national movement, and that individuals and institutions driving positive environmental change deserve recognition, encouragement, and public appreciation. Following the same lines, Dr. Patel started renewable energy companies, which today have saved tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent to 28 crore trees planted.

Along with mangroves, more than 7 lakh trees have been planted across Gujarat. Even the quarterly magazine published by KP Group uses artificial paper. The water bottles used across the KP Group are of glass. Also, in the future, bamboo products are planned to be used across the KP Group. Following the footprints of Dr. Patel, employees of KP Group took an oath to do three social works and plant 10,000 trees in the span of three months.

About KP Group

KP Group is a leading renewable energy and infrastructure conglomerate with an integrated portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid energy, green hydrogen, BESS, and engineering solutions. The Group has developed and manages 8.5+ GW of renewable energy capacity, supported by in-house manufacturing, EPC, and infrastructure capabilities across India.

About Shri. Pasha Patel

Shri Pasha Patel is a distinguished agricultural leader, environmental advocate, and public policy thinker who has dedicated decades to advancing sustainable agriculture, water conservation, rural development, and farmer empowerment. Pasha Patel is called the “Bamboo Man of India” for his pioneering efforts in advocating for bamboo as a sustainable resource to combat climate change and boost the rural economy in the Maharashtra region.

For more information, please visit: https://kphuman.com/