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Home > Business > FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations

FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/chirag-paswan-hails-pmfme-schemes-landmark-achievement-of-over-two-lakh-credit-linked-beneficiaries20260711160407"> <p class="title">Chirag Paswan hails PMFME scheme's landmark achievement of over two lakh credit-linked beneficiaries</p> <a>

Chirag Paswan hails PMFME scheme's landmark achievement of over two lakh credit-linked beneficiaries

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 21:25:11 IST

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FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, directing the food business operator (FBO) to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report or face legal action.

Announcing the action in a post on X, FSSAI said it has “issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006.” The regulator added, “The FBO has been directed to submit a detailed explanation & compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated.”

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According to details shared by the food regulator, the notices were issued after complaints alleging the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart.

Among the key observations cited by FSSAI were allegations that “Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg” and “Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts” were supplied after their expiry dates.

The regulator also referred to complaints involving “Akshayakalpa Organic Egg”, which was “reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour, with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption.” It further noted that no corrective action was taken by the food business operator despite the complaint being escalated.

Another complaint alleged that “Kakke da Paratha” was supplied in a spoiled condition, emitting a foul odour and unfit for human consumption, with no corrective action taken despite escalation.

FSSAI also flagged issues relating to infant food. It said an infant food formulation was “reportedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling.” The regulator further said the same product was allegedly re-supplied to the consumer after the defective product had been returned.

The notices also cited complaints alleging delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items through the platform.

In addition to product quality concerns, FSSAI said the notices raised issues regarding an “incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI Licence Number” and alleged that some food business entities were listed under names different from those reflected in their FSSAI registration.

The regulator further said some complainants alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite repeated complaints, while in one case only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.

FSSAI said it has directed the company to submit documentary evidence explaining the alleged non-compliances, details of its quality assurance, food safety monitoring, inventory management, hygiene and storage practices, corrective and preventive actions, and root cause analysis.

The regulator warned that the required explanation and compliance report must be furnished within the stipulated period, failing which appropriate action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 may be initiated. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 9:25 PM IST
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Tags: akshayakalpaconsumer-complaintsexpired-productsfood safetyFSSAIinfant-foodkakke-da-parathaSwiggy Instamart

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FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations

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FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations

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FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations
FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations
FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations
FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over alleged food safety violations

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