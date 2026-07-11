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Home > Business > Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC

Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 22:06:11 IST

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Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Ryan Group of Institutions marked the beginning of its Golden Jubilee celebrations with the grand staging of The Mumbai Revue, an original musical production at the prestigious Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai, on 7 July 2026.

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Presented as the opening event commemorating 50 years of educational excellence, the production brought together exceptionally talented students from Ryan campuses across Mumbai in a vibrant celebration of music, theatre and storytelling. More than a performance, The Mumbai Revue was the culmination of an intensive four-day Performance Lab, where students underwent professional musical theatre training under the guidance of internationally trained multidisciplinary artist and director Tiara Oberoi.

The evening was graced by Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions; Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director; Ms. Sonal Pinto, Director; and Ms. Liz Samuel.

International-Standard Training Meets Young Talent

In the days leading up to the production, 28 Ryan students participated in the immersive Performance Lab, a four-day musical theatre intensive designed to introduce young performers to the discipline, rigour and standards of professional theatre. The programme focused on acting, vocal performance, movement, stagecraft, audition techniques and ensemble rehearsals, equipping students with skills that extended far beyond the stage.

The training culminated in the live staging of The Mumbai Revue, marking the directorial debut of Tiara Oberoi, with live musical accompaniment by pianist Anaya Grace. The students opened the evening with a spirited rendition of “Any Dream Will Do,” setting the tone for an engaging musical journey that featured eight songs seamlessly woven into the production. Under Tiara’s creative direction, the young performers delivered a polished and emotionally engaging showcase with dynamic choreography, powerful vocals and compelling storytelling.

Under Tiara’s creative direction, the students delivered a polished and emotionally engaging performance featuring dynamic choreography, powerful vocals and compelling storytelling.

The packed auditorium responded with enthusiastic applause and standing ovations, recognising the remarkable confidence, discipline and professionalism displayed by the young performers. The production set a new benchmark for performing arts education within schools while reaffirming Ryan Group’s commitment to nurturing talent through world-class learning experiences.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Performers

A highlight of the evening was Tiara Oberoi’s moving solo rendition of She Used to Be Mine from the Broadway musical Waitress, accompanied live by pianist Anaya Grace. The performance captivated the audience and reflected the artistic excellence that defined The Mumbai Revue. Through her international expertise and creative mentorship, Tiara inspired students to perform with confidence, discipline and passion, making the production a truly memorable celebration of young talent.

A Celebration of 50 Years

For five decades, the Ryan Group of Institutions has remained committed to providing students with opportunities that extend beyond the classroom, encouraging excellence in academics, sports, leadership and the performing arts.

As the Group embarks on its Golden Jubilee year, The Mumbai Revue stands as a powerful reflection of its enduring philosophy of holistic education–where creativity, collaboration and confidence are nurtured alongside academic achievement.

The production celebrated not only Ryan Group’s remarkable legacy but also its vision for the future–one where students are empowered with global exposure, meaningful artistic experiences and the confidence to thrive as compassionate, future-ready global citizens.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

Celebrating 50 years of educational excellence, the Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India’s leading K-12 education networks, with over 150 schools across India and abroad. Renowned for its holistic approach to education, the Group integrates academics with sports, performing arts, leadership, innovation and community service, empowering students to become confident, compassionate and future-ready global citizens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 10:06 PM IST
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Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC

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Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC

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Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC
Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC
Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC
Ryan Group of Institutions Launches Golden Jubilee Celebrations with Spectacular The Mumbai Revue at NMACC

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