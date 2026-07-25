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Home > Business > NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/alan-scott-enterprises-limited-appoints-mr-shailesh-haribhakti-as-group-chief-mentor20260725121547"> <p class="title">Alan Scott Enterprises Limited Appoints Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti as Group Chief Mentor</p> <a>

Alan Scott Enterprises Limited Appoints Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti as Group Chief Mentor

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 12:43:13 IST

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NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: NxtJob.ai, a Bengaluru-based career platform, has launched an AI-powered job-search service for mid- and senior-level professionals that combines a suite of nine AI agents with human career consultants. The platform is designed to address what its founders describe as a structural gap in how the senior job market operates in India, where applicant tracking systems, unadvertised roles and unstructured networking often work against experienced candidates.

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The company was founded by Major Richik Sinha Roy, a serving officer in the Indian Army, who previously built the recruitment-technology venture HyreSnap.

“The market doesn’t reward the most capable person in the room. It rewards the one with the better strategy,” said Major Richik, founder and chief executive of NxtJob.ai. “For experienced professionals, the job search is a second job in its own right, one stacked on top of an existing role. Treated casually, the market responds in kind.”

The platform’s method, according to the company, treats the senior job search as a structured, end-to-end process rather than a volume-of-applications problem. It is delivered through nine specialised AI agents, each of which is assigned a distinct function across the funnel, working alongside human consultants.

The first stage focuses on the resume itself. Two agents, named Navigator and Tailor, help candidates build a single exhaustive master resume, and then generate a role-specific version tailored to each opening. The company said this addresses a common issue in which candidate resumes fail to clear applicant tracking systems (ATS), which screen documents on formatting and keywords before a recruiter sees them.

The second stage focuses on job discovery. A third agent, named Hunter, extends coverage beyond widely used job boards to include company career pages, Boolean searches and freshly posted listings, including the several titles under which a single role can be advertised. The company argues that a large share of desirable senior roles in India are filled without ever being publicly posted, a claim widely cited in career-coaching literature, and that broader discovery combined with structured networking helps candidates access those roles.

The third stage focuses on outreach and networking. A fourth agent, Networker, identifies relevant contacts inside target companies and structures follow-up outreach. A fifth agent, Pitcher, researches the specific problems a target company is facing and packages a problem-solution narrative that candidates can send directly to decision-makers. The company codifies this as the WIN Method — a Well-researched problem, an Insightful solution and a Narrative connecting the two.

“Beyond a decade of experience, interviews stop being interviews and become meetings between two professionals deciding whether to work together,” said Major Richik. “You would never walk into a client meeting without researching the client’s problem first. The next role is the most important deal of your career.”

The fourth stage covers the interview and offer. A sixth agent, Interviewer, runs structured mock interviews with feedback and STAR-based storytelling. A seventh agent, Negotiator, benchmarks a role’s compensation and rehearses the counter-offer. Two further agents complete the platform’s roster of nine, the company said.

NxtJob.ai targets mid-career and senior professionals in India, a segment the company said is under-served by mainstream job portals designed primarily for early- and mid-career volume hiring. It also conducts a two-day weekend bootcamp in which the founder walks prospective clients through the platform’s method.

Major Richik said the venture is personal in origin. “I built NxtJob.ai because I watched capable people lose — first to a filter, then to silence, then to a process that was never designed to recognise them,” he said, framing the company’s mission in the language of his Army training, an ethos, he said, of helping the deserving who stand to lose from the system.

The platform is available at NxtJob.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 12:43 PM IST
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NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

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NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

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NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants
NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants
NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants
NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

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