Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

Los Angeles [US], July 15 (ANI): Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will be honoured with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation in recognition of his leadership, contributions to the film industry and commitment to philanthropy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The annual Pioneer of the Year dinner will be held on September 30 at the Beverly Hilton. Proceeds from the event will support the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to working and retired professionals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community during times of need.

Announcing the honour, Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Co-Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, praised Feige’s contribution to cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kevin Feige is a dynamic producer and executive whose creativity and vision entertains and inspires moviegoers everywhere,” Davies said in a statement.

“The Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund is proud to celebrate Kevin’s monumental cinematic achievements and extraordinary leadership by presenting him with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award,” he added.

Feige is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most successful producers, having overseen 37 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collectively, the films have earned more than USD 32 billion at the global box office, with 11 titles crossing the USD 1 billion mark worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The honour comes ahead of the release of two major Marvel films this year, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, scheduled to release later this month, and ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is set to arrive in theatres in December.

Feige joins a distinguished list of previous Pioneer of the Year recipients, including Kate Hudson, Greta Gerwig, Erik Lomis, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Tom Cruise, Donna Langley, Michael D. Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Jack Warner, Darryl F. Zanuck and Cecil B. DeMille. (ANI)

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