Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/anne-hathaway-says-husband-adam-shulman-inspired-her-performance-in-the-odyssey20260715091954"> <p class="title">Anne Hathaway says husband Adam Shulman inspired her performance in 'The Odyssey'</p> <a>

Anne Hathaway says husband Adam Shulman inspired her performance in 'The Odyssey'

Written By:
Last updated: July 15, 2026 10:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

Los Angeles [US], July 15 (ANI): Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will be honoured with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation in recognition of his leadership, contributions to the film industry and commitment to philanthropy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The annual Pioneer of the Year dinner will be held on September 30 at the Beverly Hilton. Proceeds from the event will support the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to working and retired professionals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community during times of need.

You Might Be Interested In

Announcing the honour, Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Co-Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, praised Feige’s contribution to cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kevin Feige is a dynamic producer and executive whose creativity and vision entertains and inspires moviegoers everywhere,” Davies said in a statement.

“The Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund is proud to celebrate Kevin’s monumental cinematic achievements and extraordinary leadership by presenting him with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award,” he added.

Feige is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most successful producers, having overseen 37 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collectively, the films have earned more than USD 32 billion at the global box office, with 11 titles crossing the USD 1 billion mark worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The honour comes ahead of the release of two major Marvel films this year, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, scheduled to release later this month, and ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is set to arrive in theatres in December.

Feige joins a distinguished list of previous Pioneer of the Year recipients, including Kate Hudson, Greta Gerwig, Erik Lomis, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Tom Cruise, Donna Langley, Michael D. Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Jack Warner, Darryl F. Zanuck and Cecil B. DeMille. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 10:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: box-office-successcinema-achievementsfilm industrykevin-feigeMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel Studiospioneer-of-the-year-award

RELATED News

'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

Anne Hathaway says husband Adam Shulman inspired her performance in 'The Odyssey'

"No plan" for 'Obsession' sequel despite record-breaking box office success, says Michael Johnston

'Conjuring' prequel in works, to release in theatres on September 10

Reacher star Alan Ritchson in talks to star in 'Maelstrom'

LATEST NEWS

China turns to electric taxis to soften Hormuz oil shock

Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

'We don't speak about historic events': Tuchel keeps England's eyes on FIFA World Cup final spot

AL All-Stars score early, shut out NL on 3 hits

ECB should be cautious but vigilant, Nagel says

China turns to electric taxis to soften Hormuz oil shock

Cartier-owner Richemont's jewellery sales boom lifts quarterly sales

Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

"Team isn't playing as bad as people say": Scaloni defends Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign ahead of England semi-final

ARCHIVE: Rivalry and revenge: the long, bitter relationship between England and Argentina

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

QUICK LINKS