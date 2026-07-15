UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/uk-india-investment-pact-can-boost-investor-confidence-drive-higher-fdi-into-india-former-india-uk-fta-chief-negotiator20260715081004"> <p class="title">UK-India investment pact can boost investor confidence, drive higher FDI into India: Former India-UK FTA chief negotiator</p> <a>

UK-India investment pact can boost investor confidence, drive higher FDI into India: Former India-UK FTA chief negotiator

Written By:
Last updated: July 15, 2026 08:56:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): UK’s safeguard measures on steel imports are designed to shield its domestic industry from unfairly priced overseas shipments and are not targeted at India, Harjinder Kang, the UK’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and former chief negotiator for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), said, seeking to allay concerns among Indian steel exporters over the newly implemented trade pact.

Speaking to ANI, Kang said the UK’s steel safeguards were introduced to protect domestic manufacturers from overseas dumping, a challenge faced by several countries, and should not be viewed as a measure directed against Indian steel producers.

You Might Be Interested In

Addressing concerns over import restrictions and how steel quotas under the agreement will be structured, the Chief Negotiator emphasised that existing UK trade defence measures were not aimed at targeting Indian trade.

“…The steel safeguards that the UK has put in place are essentially designed to protect the industry from overseas dumping…It has nothing to do with India. It is not an anti-India measure in any shape or form,” Kang asserted.

He further minimised the potential fallout on bilateral trade volumes, explaining that the restrictions only touch a fraction of current exports. “By and large, the majority of steel exported from India to the UK is unaffected. It is actually only a small proportion, in the double digits, around 15-20% of the type of steel India exports that falls within the affected category. This is something we discussed with the Indian government to find a way to address the issue. We reached an amicable solution, and everything is good…” Kang said.

The clarification comes amid industry concerns over the treatment of steel exports under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which came into force on Wednesday. While the agreement significantly lowers tariffs across thousands of product lines, steel exports remain subject to quota-based safeguard measures in certain categories.

Notably, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) officially came into effect today. Signed in London, the landmark pact unlocks zero-duty access for 90.2% of Indian exports to the UK and slashes India’s import duties on key British products.

Kang explained that the safeguard regime was introduced to address concerns over low-cost steel entering the UK market from various parts of the world, making domestic production commercially unviable. He emphasised that the policy is intended to preserve the competitiveness of Britain’s steel industry rather than discriminate against any specific trading partner.

He added that the issue was discussed extensively during the FTA negotiations and that both governments reached what he described as an amicable solution.

“We’ve discussed it with the Indian government to find some way of addressing that. We came to an amicable solution to that and it’s all good,” he said.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will significantly lower the cost burden for temporary professional movements, even as both nations navigate distinct regulatory frameworks on trade mechanisms like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and steel quotas.

Speaking on how the agreement addresses the long-standing issue of dual social security taxation for professionals, Harjinder Kang highlighted the benefits of the Double Contribution Convention for temporary workers.

“…If you are a UK worker paying your National Insurance contributions in the UK, you do not then need to contribute to the host country’s social security system if you are there on a temporary basis for a certain number of years,” Kang said, explaining that the mechanism operates symmetrically.

“The same principle applies to Indian nationals. If they are going to the UK temporarily and continuing to pay into their National Insurance or social security system in India, such as the Provident Fund, they would not have to pay National Insurance contributions in the UK. This applies for a specific period. It was originally 36 months, but we agreed to extend it to 60 months, or five years. After that, it no longer applies,” he added.

According to Kang, this extension to five years will offer substantial relief to major Indian IT and engineering conglomerates. “If a company like Tata or Infosys is sending engineers, managers, or other professionals to the UK for a couple of years on a temporary assignment, this is where they would benefit. It would encourage more two-way movement because the cost burden would be lower. It directly affects the pockets of individuals moving between countries, as they would no longer have to pay two sets of social security contributions,” he noted.

While the movement of professionals marks a collaborative step forward, the UK’s unilateral green trade policies, specifically the UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), remain entirely outside the ambit of the bilateral trade talks.

When asked whether the UK CBAM would escalate costs for Indian steel exporters, Kang clarified that the environmental levy was kept separate from the trade negotiations. “We made it clear from day one that CBAM was never part of the FTA. It was not discussed as part of the agreement. We will address it if and when it comes…” he stated.

The India-UK FTA is expected to eliminate or reduce tariffs on the vast majority of goods traded between the two countries, with the agreement projected to boost bilateral trade and deepen economic cooperation. Kang said the safeguards affecting a limited range of steel products should not overshadow the broader gains expected from the landmark trade pact. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 8:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india-exportssteel-importstrade-commissioneruk-steel-safeguards

RELATED News

Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

Women in Manufacturing: Breaking Barriers Through Skill Development

UK-India pact to shield working professionals from dual social security taxes: Former India-UK FTA chief negotiator

Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

LATEST NEWS

China turns to electric taxis to soften Hormuz oil shock

'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'

'We don't speak about historic events': Tuchel keeps England's eyes on FIFA World Cup final spot

AL All-Stars score early, shut out NL on 3 hits

ECB should be cautious but vigilant, Nagel says

China turns to electric taxis to soften Hormuz oil shock

Cartier-owner Richemont's jewellery sales boom lifts quarterly sales

'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

"Team isn't playing as bad as people say": Scaloni defends Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign ahead of England semi-final

ARCHIVE: Rivalry and revenge: the long, bitter relationship between England and Argentina

UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator
UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator
UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator
UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

QUICK LINKS