PM Modi outlines India's AI vision at VivaTech 2026, rolls out red carpet for global tech players

New Delhi [India], June 18, (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined India’s vision for ArtificiaI Intelligence stating that its democratization is important for ensuring that its benefits reach everyone.

Addressing the 10th edition of the VivaTech Summit, in Paris, PM Modi rolled out the red carpet for top tech companies emphasizing that his government is easing regulations and expanding ease of doing business. He asked the attendees to visit the India pavilion and get a feel of the startup innovation and India’s immense energy.

The Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event, brings together startups, technology leaders and investors under one roof.

He said that the India pavilion shows the prowess of India’s startup ecosystem. From world’s first 3D printed rocket engine to advanced genetic engineering therapies and AI solutions that detect cancers and other critical diseases, the India pavilion is host to emerging technology.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on the booming artificial intelligence (AI) technology improving access, driving economic growth and also help sustain our healthy planet.

Weighing on the AI technology, PM Modi said that for India AI means all-inclusive underlining the importance of the principle of inclusivity that is at the heart of the Modi government.

The Prime Minister asked everyone present to take the lead and work with India and deliver for all.

Using the example of Sarlaben to showcase India’s AI prowess, PM Modi said that it is helping women dairy farmers in livestock management. Launched by Amul, Sarlaben is a voice-first AI assistant that helps dairy farmers managing their livestock right from their nutrition to health.

The Prime Minister also delved on India’s great achievements in space technology stating that India was the first country to land near the south pole of the moon.

On prioritising digital technology, PM Modi said that numerous lives are being transformed through government’s initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme and the PM GatiShakti initiative.

The Prime Minister said that India is a world leader in digital payments with half of world’s digital payment transactions happening in India through UPI.

He also gave the example of DigiLocker that has led to 700 million people accessing authentic documents with no need for physical documents.

“In the last decade, India has been going through a rapid transformation that is powered by technology. From creating the world’s largest digital identity system to the world’s largest digital payment platforms. We are using technology at a massive scale for financial inclusion, education, telemedicine, agriculture and more. Because of our unified payments interface or UPI, half of the world’s real-time digital transactions happen in India today. You can now use UPI in France too at the Eiffel Tower or the Paris airport. We have several examples of such world-class digital public goods. Digilocker is one of the world’s largest digital document wallet…”, the PM said.

PM Modi is currently in France, where he participated in the G7 Summit over the last two days and held talks with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, he met leading business executives in Paris and held discussions on investment opportunities and expansion plans in India.

The discussions with the CEOs of the French companies focused on strengthening cooperation across sectors ranging from shipping and logistics to railways, construction and artificial intelligence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (ANI)

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