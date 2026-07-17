SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/from-kerala-to-the-semiconductor-industry-kaisemi-develops-control-systems-for-advanced-chip-manufacturing-equipment20260717181032"> <p class="title">From Kerala to the Semiconductor Industry: KaiSemi Develops Control Systems for Advanced Chip Manufacturing Equipment</p> <a>

From Kerala to the Semiconductor Industry: KaiSemi Develops Control Systems for Advanced Chip Manufacturing Equipment

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 18:22:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

NewsVoir

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17: SKA Group, one of NCR’s leading luxury real estate developers, has announced the launch of SKA Atlantis, a luxury residential project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. Spread over four acres, SKA Atlantis comprises three towers offering 3- and 4-BHK residences. The launch further strengthens the SKA Group’s presence in the NCR residential market, where it has built a reputation for delivering projects ahead of their respective RERA possession timelines.

You Might Be Interested In

The launch comes at a time when the township is seeing stronger residential interest, supported by improving regional connectivity and a steady expansion of social infrastructure.

SKA Atlantis seeks to create a residential environment where open spaces remain central to everyday life. Zero vehicular movement is ensured, allowing landscaped greens, pedestrian areas and children’s play spaces at the surface level. The project offers around 119,000 sq. ft. dedicated to greenery and amenities.

These include an indoor all-weather swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, yoga studio, squash court, coworking space, guest rooms and activity zones for different age groups, including dedicated spaces for toddlers, teenagers and senior citizens. Dedicated spaces for children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens have been integrated into the overall master plan.

“Homebuyers today are placing greater importance on the quality of the overall living environment rather than the size of an apartment alone. SKA Atlantis has been designed around that growing expectation by combining generous open spaces with facilities that encourage community living across all age groups. A hallmark of this project is zero vehicular movement at the surface level. Located in Siddharth Vihar, the region has rapidly gained in prominence in the last few years, supported by improving infrastructure and seamless connectivity. As with all our projects, we remain committed to our T3 principles of Transparency, Timely Delivery and Technology and offering everything we have committed to our customers,” said Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, SKA Group.

SKA has already completed the acquisition of the project land from the UP Awas Vikas Parishad. The development is expected to be completed over the next five years, with possession targeted for 2031. The project comprises three towers, Atlas with 37 floors, and Eden-Aqua and Coral-Bliss with 34 floors each. It offers residences in configurations of 1,549 sq. ft. (3 BHK + 3 T), 1,792 sq. ft. (3 BHK + 3T), 2,080 sq. ft. (3 BHK + 3T), 2,295 sq. ft (4 BHK + 3T). and 2,989 sq. ft. (4 BHK + S + 5T), with prices starting from Rs. 10,499 per sq. ft.

Siddharth Vihar has steadily gained attention as infrastructure around the corridor has expanded. SKA Atlantis sits close to Metro, RRTS, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and NH-24, providing easy access to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. The upcoming Noida International Airport is further expected to strengthen the region’s connectivity via FNG, while the surrounding social infrastructure, schools, hospitals and retail destinations have continued to grow alongside residential developments.

SKA Group’s portfolio of completed residential projects include SKA Arcadia, SKA Orion, SKA Divya Tower, SKA Skardi Greens, SKA Metro Ville, SKA Green Arch the possession of all was delivered ahead of their respective RERA committed dates. Its ongoing portfolio includes SKA Imperia, SKA Estate and SKA Divine. Over the years, SKA Group has built its brand around timely execution, transparent customer engagement and consistent delivery standards, principles the company collectively refers to as its T3 philosophy of Transparency, Timely Delivery and Technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 6:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 3-bhk4-bhkadvertorial-disclaimerluxury real estatenewsvoirrera-timelinesresidential-projectsiddharth-viharska-atlantisska-grouptownship-development

RELATED News

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

Alembic Pharma partner NATCO gets USFDA tentative nod for generic Olaparib tablets; US market size at USD 1.4 bn

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Container traffic to grow 7-9% as major ports outpace non-majors; POL, coal and iron ore trends diverge

India's textile sector enters multi-year structural upcycle on China+1, FTAs; execution, productivity key to unlocking market-share gains

LATEST NEWS

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio
SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio
SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio
SKA Group Launches SKA Atlantis in Siddharth Vihar, Expands Its Luxury Residential Portfolio

QUICK LINKS