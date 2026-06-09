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Home > Business > Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indian-recruiters-shift-to-skills-first-hiring-amid-73-percent-genai-adoption20260609144655"> <p class="title">Indian Recruiters Shift to Skills-First Hiring Amid 73 percent GenAI Adoption</p> <a>

Indian Recruiters Shift to Skills-First Hiring Amid 73 percent GenAI Adoption

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 14:58:10 IST

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Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s leading business management platform, today announced a strategic investment in OTU India (owned by Kaamlo Platform Pvt Ltd), an HR technology platform focused on simplifying recruitment, skilling, and workforce management for businesses. The investment reflects Tally’s continued focus on expanding its connected business ecosystem and exploring adjacent solutions that can create greater operational value for MSMEs.

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OTU India’s SaaS-based platform, OTUHRPLUS, digitises the employee lifecycle, spanning hiring, onboarding, workforce operations, and post-joining management workflows. The company focuses strongly on solving workforce and HR management challenges for India’s MSME ecosystem. As businesses increasingly look for integrated and scalable digital tools across finance, compliance, payments, and people management, the collaboration aims to evaluate and build solutions that address evolving business needs more holistically.

As part of the engagement, both companies are also conducting joint go-to-market opportunities and Tally integration and have already piloted OTU HR solutions with select customers to better understand adoption and business relevance within their ecosystem.

Commenting on the investment, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said, “As MSMEs continue to evolve and scale, their expectations from business technology are also expanding beyond accounting and compliance into areas such as workforce management and operational efficiency. Our strategic investment in OTU India reflects our larger vision of building a more connected ecosystem for businesses, while continuing to simplify critical workflows for our customers.”

Pratik Maheshwari, Co-founder, OTU India, said, “We are excited to partner with Tally Solutions, a company that has built deep trust and reach within the MSME ecosystem over several decades. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to further strengthen our platform and explore how HR and workforce management can become more connected with the day-to-day operational workflows of businesses. Together, we look forward to building solutions that are intuitive, scalable, and meaningful for growing enterprises.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 2:58 PM IST
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Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

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Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

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Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs
Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs
Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs
Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

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