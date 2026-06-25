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Home > Business > US pursuing measured approach on Anthropic AI models, in talks with India: Jacob Helberg

US pursuing measured approach on Anthropic AI models, in talks with India: Jacob Helberg

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-seeks-assurance-from-us-against-abrupt-ai-technology-cutoffs-meity-secretary-s-krishnan20260625193953"> <p class="title">India seeks assurance from US against 'abrupt AI technology cutoffs': MeitY Secretary S Krishnan</p> <a>

India seeks assurance from US against 'abrupt AI technology cutoffs': MeitY Secretary S Krishnan

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Last updated: June 25, 2026 20:47:13 IST

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US pursuing measured approach on Anthropic AI models, in talks with India: Jacob Helberg

Washington DC [US], June 25 (ANI): The United States and India are engaged in high-level discussions aimed at establishing a secure and predictable framework for sharing frontier artificial intelligence technologies.

As both nations deepen their technological partnership, the focus has shifted toward balancing national security imperatives with the need for reliable, long-term access to models like Anthropic’s Claude.

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Speaking with ANI, Jacob Helberg, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs, emphasised that the two nations are working through the complexities of AI release strategies.

“These are very sensitive national security discussions,” Helberg noted, adding that both sides are committed to a “gradual, measured approach” to ensure these tools are deployed safely across critical infrastructure, including power grids.

The United States is continuing discussions with India on access to advanced artificial intelligence models and is pursuing a “gradual, measured approach” to the release of Anthropic’s AI models, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said.

This collaborative effort comes at a pivotal time as India integrates advanced AI into its digital architecture and public services. A key priority for the Indian government is ensuring that these integrations are not undermined by sudden volatility.

India has sought assurances that access to frontier AI technologies will not face sudden disruptions in the future.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Pax Silica Summit in Washington, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said India raised concerns regarding the reliability of access to advanced AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude.

“We sought an understanding of how exactly the US is looking at this particular aspect and what their concerns are and how, in the future, this could be a reliable source of technology, because if it is something which is to be used and made available, we can’t have abrupt cutoffs. We were given an understanding of how the US looks at this particular issue and how, going forward, they will ensure that for trusted partners, access will not be an issue,” Krishnan said.

The discussions are taking place as India explores the use of advanced AI models across multiple sectors and seeks to safeguard its technological infrastructure from potential disruptions.

An abrupt cutoff in access to foundational AI technologies could arise due to geopolitical developments, export control regulations or commercial decisions by technology providers. Such disruptions could affect long-term AI-driven projects, digital platforms and broader development initiatives that rely on continuous access to advanced technologies.

To address these concerns, India sought greater clarity on the US regulatory framework and its long-term approach to AI technology access.

In June, the US Commerce Department issued an export control directive requiring Anthropic to restrict foreign nationals from using its newly launched AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

Krishnan said India was given an understanding of how the United States views the issue and how it intends to ensure that access to technology does not become a challenge for trusted partners in the future.

He added that India remains focused on strengthening international cooperation while supporting resilient and diversified technology supply chains that can contribute to the long-term growth of the global AI ecosystem. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 25, 2026 8:47 PM IST
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Tags: advanced-aiAI modelsai-accessai-regulationsAnthropic AIjacob-helbergNational Security

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US pursuing measured approach on Anthropic AI models, in talks with India: Jacob Helberg

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US pursuing measured approach on Anthropic AI models, in talks with India: Jacob Helberg
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US pursuing measured approach on Anthropic AI models, in talks with India: Jacob Helberg
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