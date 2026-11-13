‘KPop Demon Hunters’ announces 2027 Golden World Tour with 61 shows across 35 cities

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): Netflix’s global hit animated film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is set to take its music and characters to arena stages worldwide with the announcement of the Golden World Tour, which will begin on June 5, 2027, in Baltimore, the streaming platform and AEG Presents said on Friday, Variety reported.

The tour will feature the film’s animated K-pop trio Huntr/x, comprising Rumi, Mira and Zoey, in a live arena production. The first phase of the tour includes 61 performances across 35 cities, with dates announced for North America and Europe.

The North American leg will open at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and continue through the summer, with performances scheduled at venues including Newark’s Prudential Center, Chicago’s United Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and Dallas’ American Airlines Center.

The tour will also include two performances at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Canada, on June 26. Los Angeles will host three shows at Crypto.com Arena on July 30 and 31, while the North American leg will conclude at the Tacoma Dome on August 14, as per the outlet.

The European leg will begin on September 1 at Hallenstadion in Zurich and travel through Milan, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Oslo, Cologne, Brussels, Paris and Dublin.

The United Kingdom leg will open on October 12 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, followed by performances in Birmingham and Manchester. The European schedule will conclude with three shows at London’s The O2 on October 22 and 23.

Dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America are yet to be announced. Across 2027 and 2028, the tour is expected to reach nearly 50 cities and feature more than 150 performances, Variety reported.

Announcing the tour, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said the film had grown from a breakout hit into a global phenomenon, with its music continuing to reach audiences worldwide.

“‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon – sustaining 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10, eclipsing 2 billion Spotify streams for ‘Golden,’ and breaking the all-time record for the longest running soundtrack at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Soundtracks chart,” Lee said.

She added, “This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help Huntr/x seal the Honmoon.”

The production will bring the characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey to arena stages through new performance techniques designed to let the animated performers engage directly with audiences. The animated Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger will also feature in the show, alongside live-action performers, stunts, dance routines and songs from the film.

AEG Presents President of Global Touring Rich Schaefer said the film’s characters and music had become significant to fans across the world, as per the outlet.

“We’re excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure,” Schaefer said.

The tour’s creative direction will be led by Amy Tinkham, whose experience of more than 25 years in live entertainment includes Disney’s ‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour’, Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Songblazers’, Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour and ‘Bob Marley Hope Road’. She has also staged live shows for artists including James Taylor, Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey.

Released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has become the platform’s most-watched film ever, with more than 670 million views. It won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Its song ‘Golden’ became the first K-pop song to win an Oscar as well as a Grammy. The film’s soundtrack also became the first to place four songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The music has crossed 15 billion streams worldwide.

While the initial announcement covers 35 cities and 61 performances, more than half of the planned shows are yet to be scheduled, with the 2028 itinerary still to be announced, according to Variety. (ANI)

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