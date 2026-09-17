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Home > Hollywood > John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 

John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/matthew-lillard-says-he-is-8220embarrassed8221-about-returning-for-8216scream-78217-after-melissa-barrera8217s-firing20260917212959"> <p class="title">Matthew Lillard says he is “embarrassed” about returning for ‘Scream 7’ after Melissa Barrera’s firing</p> <a>

Matthew Lillard says he is “embarrassed” about returning for ‘Scream 7’ after Melissa Barrera’s firing

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Last updated: September 17, 2026 23:01:11 IST

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John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): John Leguizamo has bagged a pivotal role in Miami Vice ’85, which will be headlined by Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan. 

As per Deadline, John will essay the role of an antagonist. 

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 Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone and Danny Ramirez will also be seen in the film. 

Miami Vice ’85 explores the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami in an all-new version of Miami Vice, inspired by the pilot episode of the landmark Universal Television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.

The movie will be filmed for IMAX and is set for release on May 19, 2028. Production will begin this year.

Bringing current technological expertise to the sights and sounds of the series, Miami Vice ‘85 will be filmed for IMAX and is set for release by Universal Pictures on May 19, 2028. Production will begin in 2026.

The film is produced by Dylan Clark/Dylan Clark Productions and Kosinski. Gilroy’s script is based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the series he executive-produced with Michael Mann; Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:01 PM IST
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John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 

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John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 
John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 
John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 
John Leguizamo to be seen as villain in Universal film starring Michael B. Jordan 

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