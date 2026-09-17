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Home > Hollywood > Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/andy-cohen-reacts-to-julia-stiles-calling-him-out-on-dancing-with-the-stars20260917215301"> <p class="title">Andy Cohen reacts to Julia Stiles calling him out on 'Dancing With the Stars'</p> <a>

Andy Cohen reacts to Julia Stiles calling him out on 'Dancing With the Stars'

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Last updated: September 17, 2026 22:31:11 IST

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Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival

Zurich [Switzerland], September 17 (ANI): US writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga, known for films including ‘No Time to Die’, will head the Feature Film Competition jury at this year’s Zurich Film Festival, while Danish filmmaker and anthropologist Sine Plambech will serve as president of the jury for the Documentary Competition, according to Variety. 

The Feature Film Competition features 14 films and is dedicated to the first, second or third feature films of directors. The top prize is the Golden Eye, along with CHF 25,000 (USD 30,340).

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Fukunaga will be joined on the Feature Film Competition jury by Swiss-French actress Ella Rumpf, known for ‘Love Letters’; Mexican director and screenwriter Fernando Eimbcke of ‘Moscas’; producer Julie Billy, known for ‘The Little Sister’; and Italian film editor and director Walter Fasano, known for ‘Nino – Un Film Su Nino Rota’.

Fukunaga has a longstanding association with the Zurich Film Festival. His first feature film, ‘Sin Nombre’, screened in competition at the festival in 2009. In 2021, Zurich Film Festival presented his James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ as a Gala Premiere.

His filmography also includes ‘Jane Eyre’ and ‘Beasts of No Nation’. He co-wrote the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘It’. He recently wrapped production on a film adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s ‘Blood on Snow’.

In television, Fukunaga won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for the first season of HBO’s ‘True Detective’, as per the outlet. 

Meanwhile, Plambech will preside over the Documentary Competition jury, which also comprises 14 films.

Joining Plambech on the Documentary Competition jury are Spanish cinematographer Alfredo de Juan, known for ‘Edge of the Unknown’; Norwegian producer Anne Köhncke of ‘Pervert Park’; Swiss director Jela Hasler of ‘Les Nouvelles Èves’; and Austrian director and producer Nikolaus Geyrhalter of ‘Homo Sapiens’, according to Variety. 

Plambech also has a history with the festival. Her debut documentary ‘Heartbound’ won the Golden Eye at Zurich in 2018. Her latest film, ‘Rescue’, will have its European premiere at the festival.

The Zurich Film Festival will feature the two competitions as part of its programme, with filmmakers, actors and other members of the international film industry serving on the respective juries, according to Variety. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 10:31 PM IST
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Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival

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Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival
Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival
Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival
Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sine Plambech to lead Feature Film, Documentary juries at Zurich Film Festival

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