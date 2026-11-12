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Home > Hollywood > Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 

Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/manipur-hosts-second-national-tribal-film-festival-showcases-tribal-culture-and-cinema20261112213159"> <p class="title">Manipur hosts second National Tribal Film Festival, showcases tribal culture and cinema</p> <a>

Manipur hosts second National Tribal Film Festival, showcases tribal culture and cinema

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Last updated: November 12, 2026 22:12:12 IST

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Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 

Doha [Qatar], November 12 (ANI): Qatar’s Doha Film Festival has pulled the adventure film ‘Fing’ from its program following sexual misconduct allegations against UK actor and writer David Walliams who wrote the book on which it is based, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, the family movie, which world premiered in Sundance, was due to make its international premiere as part of the festival’s gala lineup this Friday. The decision to remove the film from the program was made within hours of news breaking on Tuesday that Walliams was at the centre of allegations involving exploitative sexual activity with girls and young women.

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Little Britain star Walliams has denied the allegations, which have sent shock waves through the UK entertainment world and beyond.

According to Deadline, ticketholders for the Fing! gala event in Doha were informed that the screening had been cancelled and that full refunds would be given, as informed by the festival. 

It was first announced in October that ‘Fing!’ would play in the Doha Film Festival as part of its gala program also featuring Paper Tiger, Furies, Edward Said: Between Worlds and Bruno Dumont’s Red Rocks.

Based on Walliams’ book, ‘Fing!’ stars Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska, Matt Lucas and Iona Bell and is directed by Australian director Jeffrey Walker. Walliams co-wrote the screenplay.

It is produced by AGC Studios, Bondit Media Capital in L.A., Elevate Media Production in Australia and Walliams’ production company King Bert.

Acording to Deadline, the producers announced on Tuesday that they had cut Walliams from a cameo scene, while a number of distributors have cancelled or scaled back release plans.

Comcast-owned Sky has pulled out as the UK and Ireland licensee of the film, while in Australia, its distributor Transmission Films has said it will remove Walliams from its publicity campaign, and streamer distributor Stan has said it will no longer release the movie. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 10:12 PM IST
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Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 

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Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 
Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 
Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 
Doha Film Festival cancels 'Fing' from lineup over alleged sexual misconduct against UK actor-writer David Walliams 

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