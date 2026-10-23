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Home > Hollywood > Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-extends-birthday-wishes-to-amit-shah-prays-for-his-good-health20261023032039"> <p class="title">Shah Rukh Khan extends birthday wishes to Amit Shah, prays for his good health</p> <a>

Shah Rukh Khan extends birthday wishes to Amit Shah, prays for his good health

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Last updated: October 23, 2026 08:43:14 IST

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Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, known for his memorable roles in classic films such as ‘Alien’ and ‘Top Gun’ alongside his Emmy-winning television work in ‘Picket Fences’, has died at the age of 93.

As per Variety, his publicist confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday of natural causes. 

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Skerritt built a celebrated six-decade screen career defined by rugged charm and memorable performances across both film and television.

He won an Emmy Award in 1993 and received a nomination in 1994 for portraying Jimmy Brock, the sheriff of the quirky town at the centre of David E. Kelley’s CBS dramedy ‘Picket Fences.’ 

On the big screen, Skerritt delivered iconic performances in a wide range of genres.

In Ridley Scott’s landmark sci-fi horror film ‘Alien’ (1979), he starred as Dallas, the captain of the Nostromo.

He also worked alongside Tony Scott as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, the chief instructor at the naval fighter school in the 1986 box-office megahit ‘Top Gun’.

His extensive film credits further include Robert Altman’s ‘MASH’ (1970) as surgeon Duke Forrest, Robert Redford’s adaptation of ‘A River Runs Through It’ (1992) as a Presbyterian minister, and Seth MacFarlane’s comedy ‘Ted’ (2012). 

Born in Detroit, Skerritt attended Wayne State University and UCLA before completing a stint in the US Air Force. He made his feature film debut in the 1962 Korean War drama ‘War Hunt’.

He is survived by his third wife, Julie Tokashiki, whom he married in 1998, and his children Andy, Matt, Erin, and Colin from his previous marriages to Charlotte Shanks and Sue Oran. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 8:43 AM IST
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Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

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Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93
Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93
Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93
Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

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