Prince Harry, Meghan 'surprised' by King Charles letter about their royal status

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan are said to have been “surprised” by King Charles’ letter clarifying that the couple should be treated as “private citizens” after the couple moved back to the United Kingdom a fortnight ago, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, as reported by CNN.

In a letter sent on behalf of the King on Monday, the UK’s Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the British royal household, said it is “well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family.”

This position will “continue to be fully respected,” the top Palace official said in the letter, which was sent to government departments, the military and Lord-Lieutenants, who are representatives of the monarch across the UK, as well as the Duke’s team.

However, they clarified, “There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he added, as quoted by CNN.

The letter was issued to reaffirm the status of the Sussex family following several requests for clarity, as the royal family’s new diary period gets underway.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK for North America in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. Their departure was followed by a public falling out with members of the wider royal family, as per the outlet.

The years following Harry and Meghan’s departure to the US saw a public falling out with the wider royal family. Despite this turbulent family history, the couple arrived back in the country late last month, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have been enrolled in British schools.

According to the letter, all charitable work carried out by Harry and Meghan is a “personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

It added that all correspondence and administrative questions relating to the couple should be sent directly to their office, “which will continue to operate separately from The Royal Household,” CNN reported.

According to CNN, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) is due to meet this week to discuss the Sussexes’ arrangements, and could take place as soon as Tuesday. (ANI)

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