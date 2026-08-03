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Home > Hollywood > Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment

Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/the-luckiest-ever-jennifer-winget-gives-fans-peek-into-her-haldi-ceremony-pens-special-note-for-friends20260802220437"> <p class="title">'The luckiest ever!!!!': Jennifer Winget gives fans peek into her haldi ceremony, pens special note for friends</p> <a>

'The luckiest ever!!!!': Jennifer Winget gives fans peek into her haldi ceremony, pens special note for friends

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Last updated: August 3, 2026 08:37:12 IST

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Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Podcaster Alex Cooper has responded to an internet troll who told her to stop “complaining” about pregnancy, days after revealing that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes while expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, according to E! News.

The ‘Call Her Daddy’ host shared a screenshot of a direct message she received from a social media user that read, “Don’t complain about being pregnant. Your choice. Pregnancy can be hard.”

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Cooper sarcastically responded on her Instagram Stories, writing, “‘Pregnancy can be hard,’ oh Chris tell me about your pregnancy I would love to hear babe!”

She also pointed out a pattern in the messages she receives, adding, “Just wanted to share all the dms I get like this…are from men lol.”

The response came just days after the 31-year-old opened up about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition that develops during pregnancy and causes high blood sugar due to hormonal changes, according to E! News.

In an Instagram video shared on July 30, Cooper admitted the diagnosis left her overwhelmed.

“I’m not going to cry on the internet because I’ve never cried on the internet but when I tell you I almost did,” she said. “I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. It is when the placenta hormones cause insulin resistance, a.k.a., your pancreas cannot create enough insulin to keep your blood sugar normal.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Cooper (@alexandracooper)

Cooper also stressed that the condition can affect anyone during pregnancy, saying she was told, “Anyone can get this. No matter your prior weight, diet, fitness level,” according to E! News.

Despite the reassurance, she admitted the diagnosis initially took an emotional toll.

“When I got this diagnosis, the first couple days, I was really hard on myself,” Cooper said. “It felt very isolating, like, as much as my family and my husband and everyone was there for me I just felt like, it’s me on an island.”

Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, announced in June that they are expecting their first child together. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment

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Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment

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Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment
Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment
Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment
Alex Cooper shuts down internet troll over pregnancy comment

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