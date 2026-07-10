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Home > Sports > Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy

Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/england-is-totally-different-its-not-like-playing-in-ipl-azharuddin-urges-team-india-to-adapt-after-t20i-series-defeat20260710215805"> <p class="title">"England is totally different; it's not like playing in IPL": Azharuddin urges Team India to adapt after T20I series defeat</p> <a>

"England is totally different; it's not like playing in IPL": Azharuddin urges Team India to adapt after T20I series defeat

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 22:42:12 IST

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Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India’s Special Olympics Bharat football team received a warm send-off at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi on Friday as the reigning champions departed for the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, aiming to complete a historic hat-trick of titles in the Special Olympics Trophy category.

The tournament, regarded as the world’s largest youth football competition, will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, from July 12 to 18, with nearly 1,700 teams from across the globe taking part.

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Addressing the send-off ceremony, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood praised the team’s achievements and wished them success in their quest for a third consecutive title.

“Today, under the aegis of Special Olympics Bharat, a team of children with intellectual challenges is heading to Sweden to compete in the prestigious Gothia Cup, an event established in 1975. They are aiming for a hat-trick of victories, seeking to win the title for the third time. I also commend the creation of such a vibrant team and the development of a strong sports ecosystem in the country,” Sood said.

Sweden’s Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, hailed the Indian contingent as champions and ambassadors of both nations while underlining the significance of the Gothia Cup.

“It is a very special day. It is the third time we are holding a send-off ceremony for the Special Olympics Bharat team participating in the Gothia Cup. We are currently in the middle of the World Cup, but the Gothia Cup is, in fact, the biggest tournament of its kind, with 1,700 teams participating. This team from India has won the title two times in a row. The players who are flying to Gothenburg tonight to compete in the Gothia Cup are truly champions. They are also true ambassadors. They are the pride of India, and they are also the pride of Sweden. I am so happy to host them here, to see them grow, to see them develop, and to see them excel in what they do,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Jan Thesleff, Ashish Sood, Sujeeth Pai, Director-Manufacturing Operations, India, Southeast Asia and Middle East (ISEAM), SKF India (Industrial) Limited, along with representatives from Special Olympics Bharat and SKF.

India’s 12-member contingent comprises 10 athletes and two coaches representing nine states and Union Territories. The squad was selected following a four-day national qualifying tournament at the Centre for Defence Sports in Gwalior in April this year, where more than 150 athletes from 16 states competed.

The selected players then underwent multiple national training camps before securing their places in the team that will represent India in Sweden.

Having lifted the Special Olympics Trophy in the previous two editions, the Indian side will now look to create history by winning an unprecedented third consecutive title in Gothenburg. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 10:42 PM IST
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Tags: ambassador-jan-thesleffashish-soodbharat-footballglobal-competitiongothenburgGothia Cupspecial olympicsswedenyouth football

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Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy

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Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy
Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy
Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy
Special Olympics Bharat football team eyes Gothia Cup hat-trick, receives grand send-off at Swedish Embassy

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