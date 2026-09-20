UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Sep 20 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 7 6 1 0 18 6 19 2 Feyenoord 7 5 2 0 25 7 17 ………………………………… 3 PSV 7 5 1 1 24 10 16 ……………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)