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Home > Hollywood > Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"

Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"

Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: September 20, 2026 17:13:10 IST

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Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has asked audience members at her London play Electra/Persona to stop recording the performance, saying filming the show could spoil the experience for people attending later.

In a video shared on Instagram Friday, Blanchett addressed the audience from the stage and urged them not to film the production.

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“There are few places on this planet where we can simply be together and be present,” the actress said, adding, “I understand you like filming the curtain call, and it is kind of flattering in a way. But for anyone who is filming the show, please don’t, because it spoils it for the next group of people who come in and are present with us. So thank you very much.”

Blanchett stars alongside Nina Hoss in Electra/Persona, written and directed by Benedict Andrews. The production is running at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre until October 10.

The actresses alternate between the roles of Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma each night, depending on a coin toss. The play combines Sophocles’ Greek tragedy Electra with Ingmar Bergman’s 1996 film Persona.

Blanchett began her professional acting career on stage at the Sydney Theatre Company. At the 2025 Rotterdam Film Festival, she recalled that she had “never, ever” thought she could work in the film industry.

“I was resigned, happily, to a career in theatre. I didn’t think I was that girl,” she said, adding, “There was a sense women had a certain ‘shelf life’ in the film industry and a certain type of women got to parade on the screen and others didn’t.”

The actress is also set to star alongside Selena Gomez and Michael Fassbender in an upcoming film from The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, as previously confirmed by Variety.

Details of the project remain under wraps, while Corbet has teased that the film will be X-rated and set in the 1970s. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 5:13 PM IST
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Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"

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Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"

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Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"
Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"
Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"
Cate Blanchett asks London play audience to stop recording: "It spoils it"

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