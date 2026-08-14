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Home > Hollywood > Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival

Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/preity-zinta-shares-her-look-test-photo-for-her-role-in-batwara-194720260813234312"> <p class="title">Preity Zinta shares her look test photo for her role in 'Batwara 1947'</p> <a>

Preity Zinta shares her look test photo for her role in 'Batwara 1947'

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 00:42:13 IST

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Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival

Zurich [Switzerland], August 13 (ANI): Andreas Dresen’s ‘Love, After All’ and Doris Dorrie’s ‘How Can I Help?’ are among 11 films set to have their world premieres in the Gala Premieres section of the 22nd Zurich Film Festival, which will run from September 24 to October 4, Variety reported.

The selection also includes Oscar contenders ‘I Play Rocky” and “Josephine”, as well as Switzerland’s highly anticipated film ‘111 – Echoes from Halifax’.

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Christian Jungen, CEO of the Zurich Film Festival, said the Gala Premieres section is “dedicated to auteur cinema for a broader audience.”

“We are particularly delighted that two major figures of German auteur cinema, Andreas Dresen and Doris Dorrie, have entrusted us with the world premieres of their new films,” Jungen said. “Their films are grounded in everyday life and, with a little wink, reflect on the state of our society,” Variety reported.

Jungen said the festival would also present films expected to play an important role during the upcoming awards season.

“We present films that will play an important role later in the award season, such as ‘I Play Rocky,'” he said.

“I Play Rocky” tells the story behind the making of the cult classic starring Sylvester Stallone, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977.

Highlighting “111 – Echoes from Halifax” from a Swiss perspective, Jungen said the film sheds light on a major event that shook the country — the crash of a Swissair aircraft near Halifax.

“From multiple perspectives, the film sheds light on a major event that shook our nation: the crash of a Swissair aircraft near Halifax,” he said, Variety reported.

The full programme of the Zurich Film Festival will be unveiled on September 9. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 12:42 AM IST
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Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival
Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival
Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival
Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival

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