"Never go to bed angry": Travis Barker shares marriage rule with Kourtney Kardashian

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): Musician Travis Barker has revealed that he and his wife Kourtney Kardashian follow a relationship rule of resolving disagreements before going to bed, saying they “try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other,” according to E! News.

Barker, who married Kardashian in 2022, said the couple makes an effort to address even minor misunderstandings so they do not end the day feeling disconnected.

“We try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other,” Barker shared in a People interview published Aug. 12. “We try to resolve, even if it’s just like, ‘Hey, I thought you were going to meet me for lunch, and you didn’t text me back right away, so I didn’t know if we were meeting for lunch,'” according to E! News.

The 50-year-old continued, “Even if it’s just as simple as, like, ‘Oh babe, I take accountability. I’m sorry. I didn’t see your text right away.’ Just resolving anything so you don’t go to bed not feeling connected is really important.”

Barker said his relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares two-year-old son Rocky Barker, has played an important role in helping him overcome some of his deepest traumas, including surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed four people.

“My wife gave me so much hope to where I ended up flying again,” Barker told E! News in June. “It’s just insane,” according to E! News.

He added, “The power of love is amazing.”

Barker, who is also father to Landon Barker, 22, and Alabama Barker, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepfather to Moakler’s daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 27, also credited his children for supporting him as he worked to overcome his fears, according to E! News.

“My kids were my strength from the time they existed,” he said.

Barker’s family has since expanded to include Kardashian’s three children with ex-husband Scott Disick — Mason Disick, 16, Penelope Disick, 14, and Reign Disick, 11.

Kardashian, 47, previously praised Barker as a father in a 2022 episode of her reality show.

“Travis is so passionate about life,” Kardashian said. “He is a really amazing father. I love that because we have all known each other for 10 years and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other–it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together,” according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)