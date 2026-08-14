LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Written By:
Published: August 14, 2026 01:29:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Aug 13 (OPTA) – Summaries for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) 3rd Qualifying Round ……………………………………………………….. Beşiktaş (1) 1 Scorers: V.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 1:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 4-Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal case over insurance CEO killing, NYT reports

U.S. sets 4×100-meter mixed medley relay world record

Minnesota United bring back M Aziel Jackson on loan

UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

UPDATE 1-Canada government source says US also keen on trade deal before Aug 19 deadline

LATEST NEWS

Chip equipment maker Lam Research to invest more than $3 billion to expand R&D labs

Applied Materials forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

Haaland presented with his seven Guinness World Records ahead of new season

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Exclusive-Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday, sources say

Oil settles down 2% on weak demand outlook, hefty US crude build

'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

Vlahovic joins Besiktas from Juventus

Sandisk forecasts mid-to-high-teens revenue growth through 2030

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 9-UEFA Europa League Summaries

QUICK LINKS