Anne Hathaway “vanishes in a plume of smoke” after five back-to-back movie releases

Los Angeles [US], October 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has hilariously kept her promise to disappear from the spotlight after a hectic year that saw her headline five movie releases and embark on multiple promotional tours, according to E! News.

Hathaway, 43, shared a humorous video on Instagram on October 2, filmed ahead of the premiere of her latest film *Verity*, in which she stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

“We’re heading out to the ‘Verity’ premiere,” Hathaway says in the video. “Verity comes out in theaters Friday, Oct. 2, and then on October 3…”

As she says this, an animated plume of smoke suddenly appears on screen, making Hathaway seemingly disappear. A member of her team is then shown reacting with confusion.

The video cuts to a series of mock headlines, including “Anne Hathaway disappears,” “As promised, Anne Hathaway vanishes into a plume of smoke,” and “Anne Hathaway simply evaporates.”

The playful video comes after Hathaway had earlier promised to take a break from the spotlight following her fifth major press tour of the year.

During a September 21 interview, Hathaway joked, “The movie comes out October 2 and on October 3 I’m going to, like, vanish in a plume of smoke and you’re not gonna see me until you have to.”

Hathaway’s packed 2026 has included ‘Mother Mary’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘The End of Oak Street’, followed by ‘Verity’, marking five film releases in the year.

Hathaway had also acknowledged concerns about audiences seeing her frequently throughout the year, according to E! News.

“It’s a lot and you want to be able to show up fully for each film,” she said during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings. “And that’s asking a lot of people to look at you for a long period of time. But then I thought to myself, ‘What if it goes better than you’d imagine?’”

The actor, who announced in June that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, now appears to be embracing some time away from the public eye.

“Thank you everyone for your support,” Hathaway wrote at the end of her Instagram video, “and for making this an incredible, unforgettable year,” according to E ! News.

With her tongue-in-cheek “disappearance” now complete, Hathaway has seemingly signed off from her whirlwind year of films, premieres and press appearances in true Hathaway style, according to E! News. (ANI)

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