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Home > Hollywood > Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"

Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/zoe-saldana-to-receive-special-pardo-honour-at-79th-locarno-film-festival20260731084149"> <p class="title">Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival</p> <a>

Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 09:11:12 IST

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Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"

Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 79th birthday by encouraging people to embrace fitness instead of sending him gifts, according to People.

The actor and former California governor shared photos of himself on Instagram, working out at what appeared to be Gold’s Gym in Venice, Los Angeles, while announcing a special offer for new users of his Pump Club fitness app.

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“I turn 79 today. I don’t want any gifts. Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down,” Schwarzenegger wrote alongside pictures of himself performing lat pulldowns and biceps curls.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

The ‘Terminator’ star said first-time users of the Pump Club app can sign up for a seven-day free trial until August 9 and then pay USD 100 for the first year. He added that users who complete four fitness programmes will receive their USD 100 back.

“No fine print. Show up, do the work, and your first year is free. Link in bio. Go,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger also said the initiative is backed by him personally rather than outside investors.

“The Pump Club crusade is backed by me, not a private equity fund or a hedge fund,” he added.

Reflecting on his lifelong passion for fitness, Schwarzenegger wrote, “I’ve been trying to get people to train for six decades, and I finally found something that works. If I can make millions of you train all year, I’ll take the loss.”

The actor has made birthday workouts an annual tradition. Last year, he celebrated turning 78 by sharing a video of himself cycling as part of his fitness routine, according to People.

Beyond his fitness initiatives, Schwarzenegger continues to remain active in the entertainment industry. He currently stars in Netflix’s action-comedy series ‘FUBAR’ and is set to play Santa Claus in ‘The Man with the Bag’, which will premiere on Prime Video on December 2. He is also attached to the long-awaited ‘King Conan’, a sequel to his 1982 fantasy film ‘Conan the Barbarian’, according to People.

Schwarzenegger shares daughters Katherine and Christina, and sons Patrick and Christopher with his former wife, Maria Shriver. He is also the father of Joseph Baena. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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Tags: Arnold Schwarzeneggerbirthday-workoutfitness-appfitness-industryhollywood-veteranlos angelesterminator-star

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Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"

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Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"
Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"
Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"
Arnold Schwarzenegger marks 79th birthday with fitness challenge, says "I don't want any gifts"

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