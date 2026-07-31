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Home > Hollywood > Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-feel-the-weight-on-my-shoulders-i-feel-different-vijay-deverakonda-celebrates-10-years-of-pellichoopulu20260731002721"> <p class="title">"I feel the weight on my shoulders... I feel different": Vijay Deverakonda celebrates 10 years of 'Pellichoopulu'</p> <a>

"I feel the weight on my shoulders... I feel different": Vijay Deverakonda celebrates 10 years of 'Pellichoopulu'

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 08:41:12 IST

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Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date

Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s latest concert film, ‘Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live)’, is set to make its streaming debut on Paramount+ in the US on August 6, following an 84-day theatrical run, Deadline reported.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron and Eilish, the 3D concert film captures the singer’s tour in support of her third studio album, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’. The film was released in theatres on May 8 and has earned USD 10 million in the US and Canada, with its worldwide box office collection reaching USD 27 million to date.

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The documentary showcases live performances of several of Eilish’s biggest hits, including ‘bad guy,’ ‘What Was I Made For?,’ ‘Happier Than Ever,’ ‘Birds of a Feather,’ and ‘when the party’s over.’

‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, Eilish’s third studio album, received widespread acclaim during the awards season. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in 2025, the album and its songs earned seven nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, Deadline reported

The album continued its awards run at the 68th Grammy Awards earlier this year, where its single ‘Wildflower’ was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The concert film is produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Lightstorm Earth, a division of James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment, along with Darkroom and Interscope Films, Deadline reported

The producers include James Cameron, Billie Eilish, Maria Wilhelm, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, Paul Clarke, Maggie Baird, Justin Lubliner, John Janick, Steve Berman, Chelsea Dodson, Jason Owen and Michelle An.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live) marks Eilish’s third concert film. It follows ‘Billie Eilish: Live at the O2’, released in 2023, and her first concert film, ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,’ directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, which premiered in 2021, Deadline reported (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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Tags: Billie Eilishconcert-filmhit-me-hard-and-softJames Cameronlive performancesparamountstreaming-debut

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Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date

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Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date
Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date
Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date
Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' sets streaming date

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