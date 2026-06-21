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Home > Hollywood > 'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here

'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/he-was-a-father-figure-to-me-jennifer-aniston-pays-tribute-to-director-james-burrows20260621151322"> <p class="title">"He was a father figure to me": Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to director James Burrows</p> <a>

"He was a father figure to me": Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to director James Burrows

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 15:50:13 IST

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'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here

Shanghai [China], June 21 (ANI): China’s “Atlantic Rhapsody,” directed by Zhong Kaifeng, claimed the best feature film at the 28th Golden Goblet Awards, concluding the Shanghai International Film Festival’s awards night, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, ‘Atlantic Rhapsody’ had its world premiere at the 28th edition of SIFF, where Zhong discussed at a press conference how he shaped the film’s atmosphere through natural lighting and ambient sound design.

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The film is set in Northeast China and stars Yin Fang, who described the central character as “a figure of that era, someone who wanted to make a big splash but ended up being toyed with by the times.”

Accepting the award, Zhong said, “‘Atlantic Rhapsody’ is not a film that hands audiences ready answers, yet this award has given me my own answer: persistence, passion, hard work, and faith,” as quoted by Variety.

Zhang Songwen won best actor for “Secret in the Box,” a Chinese Mainland-Hong Kong co-production directed by Frankie Tam Gong-Yuen and a remake of Au Yeung Ping Keung’s murder mystery.

Best documentary went to “Notes Unheard,” a Chinese production directed by Gu Yun. The film traces a father-son relationship across several years through recurring dialogues, with the director choosing to leave the conclusion open.

Best animation was awarded to “Lucy Lost,” directed by Olivier Clert of France, selected from a five-film competition that also included two further European co-productions and Indonesian entry “Garuda: Dare to Dream,” reported Variety.

In the short film categories, best animated short film went to “If Only,” directed by Ada Guvenir of Belgium, while best live action short film was awarded to “Sitting Bird,” directed by Athena Han of Canada.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS – 28TH GOLDEN GOBLET AWARDS

MAIN COMPETITION

Best Feature Film – “Atlantic Rhapsody” (China)

Jury Grand Prix – Nicolas Rincon Gille, “Iluminada” (Belgium)

Best Director – Yassine El Idrissi, “Halima” (Morocco)

Best Actor – Zhang Songwen, “Secret in the Box” (Chinese Mainland/Hong Kong)

Best Actress – Khadija Amari, “Halima” (Morocco)

Best Screenplay – Reis Çelik, “Night of Blindness” (Turkey/Germany)

Best Cinematography – Hao Jiayue, “Atlantic Rhapsody” (China)

Outstanding Artistic Achievement – Susanne Heinrich, “The Miserable Mother” (Germany/France)

ASIAN NEW TALENT

Best Film – “Her First Taste” (China)

Best Director – Sompot Chidgasornpongse, “9 Temples to Heaven” (Thailand)

Best Actress – Ma Fufu, “Her First Taste” (China)

Best Actor – Sompop Songkampol, “9 Temples to Heaven” (Thailand)

Best Screenplay – Ridham Janve, “Hunter’s Moon” (India/Germany)

Best Cinematography – Samiul Karim Shuptak, “The Blind Girl and an Elephant” (Bangladesh/Germany)

OTHER CATEGORIES

Best Documentary Film – “Notes Unheard,” Gu Jun (China)

Best Animation – “Lucy Lost,” Olivier Clert (France)

Best Animated Short Film – “If Only,” Ada Guvenir (Belgium)

Best Live Action Short Film – “Sitting Bird,” Athena Han (Canada)

The Golden Goblet Awards ceremony opened with a musical performance by Zheng Yunlong, Chen Haoyu and Shi Pengyuan, and also featured a Wing Chun martial arts sequence accompanied by a clip from Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster,” and a rendition of “Reflection” by Malaysian singer Shila Amzah.

The evening closed with Tony Leung presenting the best picture before the screening of the closing film “The Decisive Moment,” reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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Tags: atlantic-rhapsodyentertainmentgolden-goblet-awardsshanghai-international-film-festivalzhong-kaifeng

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'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here

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'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here
'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here
'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here
'Atlantic Rhapsody' bags best feature film at Shanghai International Film Festival 2026; See full winners list here

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