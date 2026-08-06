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Home > Hollywood > Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'

Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/this-journey-challenged-me-says-mini-mathur-after-lifting-alliance-trophy20260806135240"> <p class="title">"This journey challenged me...," says Mini Mathur after lifting 'Alliance' trophy</p> <a>

"This journey challenged me...," says Mini Mathur after lifting 'Alliance' trophy

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Last updated: August 6, 2026 14:17:13 IST

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Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'

Washington DC [US], August 6 (ANI): Actor Talia Ryder has joined Michael Shannon in ‘Doctor Caligari’s Cabinet of Wonders’, an upcoming contemporary reimagining of the iconic horror classic ‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’, according to Variety.

Written and directed by John Erick Dowdle, the psychological horror film recently wrapped production in Germany. Shannon stars as the titular Doctor Caligari, a travelling mesmerist who journeys from town to town with a sleepwalker under his control, leaving a trail of grisly murders in their wake.

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The story follows a young woman who becomes convinced that the mysterious Doctor Caligari is responsible for her boyfriend’s disappearance. However, no one believes her suspicions.

Ryder, best known for her breakout performance in ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’, will play Jane, an intuitive young woman whose ability to perceive what others cannot has made her an outcast. Haunted by her sister’s murder and her parents’ betrayal, Jane discovers that what she once considered her greatest burden may also be her greatest strength, as per the outlet.

The film is produced by Drew Dowdle for Brothers Dowdle Productions, alongside Sebastien Raybaud and Brandt Wrightsman for Anton, Stuart Manashil, and Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo for augenschein. It received support from the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF).

Anton is fully financing the project and will handle worldwide rights at the Toronto International Film Festival market, while CAA Media Finance will co-represent North American rights with Anton.

Ryder is currently filming the second season of Prime Video’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ opposite Mark Eydelshteyn. She most recently appeared in Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t’ alongside Margaret Qualley and will next be seen in Frankie Shaw’s ‘4 Kids Walk Into A Bank’ with Liam Neeson, as well as Rob Burnett’s ‘In Memoriam’, co-starring Marc Maron, Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone. ‘In Memoriam’ is set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, as reported by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 2:17 PM IST
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Tags: doctor-caligaris-cabinet-of-wonderspsychological horrorsleepwalkertalia-ryderthe-cabinet-of-dr-caligari

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Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'

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Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'

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Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'
Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'
Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'
Talia Ryder joins Michael Shannon in psychological horror film 'Doctor Caligari's Cabinet of Wonders'

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